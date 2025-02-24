At Least 26 Buildings In New York Collapse Due To Heavy Snow And Winter Weather

It was a pretty traumatic month for people in New York. At least 26 buildings ended up collapsing under the sheer weight of the snow in the region.

And here I thought the occasional inch or two we get in South Carolina was bad. Oswego County officials confirmed that 26 businesses and homes collapsed from the weight of the snow. The white stuff started falling on February 14 and didn't stop until February 19. All of it ended up piling up on top of rooftops. In Palerm, they got 79.1 inches. Meanwhile, Osego received 20 inches of snow.

All that weight caused buildings to buckle under the weight in Oswego County. Most of the buildings that collapsed had been belonged to businesses, according to Oswego County Fire Coordinator Shane Laws via New York Post. But some homes also experienced structural collapse as well. Among them was an International Wire plant facility in Williamstown. The roof ended up collapsing, but everyone managed to evacuate the building before they became pancakes.

Snow Collapses Buildings In New York

"Their local fire department will do a welfare check and determine whether the structure is stable. If it is not, the firefighters will ensure that everyone inside has a safe place to go or will contact the American Red Cross for assistance," Laws said.

So what gives? Well, it turns out that snow is very heavy. How heavy? Well, it depends on whether it's dry or wet snow. One foot of dry snow can weigh up to three pounds. But if it is wet snow, it can weigh up to a whopping 21 pounds. With all of the snow accumulating, it was simply too much for the buildings to handle.

"Our county departments have been working with local municipalities, agencies and New York state to help clear roads and protect our residents," Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said in a statement. "While the roads are slowly being cleared, we urge people throughout the county to drive cautiously and be mindful that even if the road is clear, snowbanks on side streets may be too high for drivers on the cross street to see approaching traffic."