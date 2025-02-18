Hundreds Of United Airlines Passengers Forced To Spend Days On Snowy Island After Flight Diversion

Hundreds of United Airlines passengers are probably voicing their frustrations after getting stuck on a snowy island. The flight was headed from Newark to Dublin but had to divert to Newfoundland.
One of the passengers suffered a medical emergency, so the plane ended up landing at St. John's International Airport. The plane was carrying 259 passengers and 12 crew members.
The issue was the United Airlines plane along with its travelers got stuck on the snowy island. High winds made it impossible for the crew to take off again once it had landed. As you can imagine, several passengers weren't happy with getting stuck at a Canadian island. They took to social media saying they were stranded and couldn't even access their luggage.
"Update in which United informs us we can't get access to our checked luggage because it's too windy outside," one passenger said on X. "They couldn't give it to us yesterday for different reasons related to staffing and planned departure. So it's 48 hours without clothing in Newfoundland while 20F outside."
United Airlines Passengers
At least one person wasn't too upset. Cardinal Dolan thanked the locals for accommodating United passengers.
"We left Newark, New Jersey, Thursday on our way to Dublin...and we ended up here with you and we're still. We are unable to get out due to inclement weather," Dolan said. "Thank you to the gracious people of St. John the Baptist in St. John's, Newfoundland, who took me in after my flight to Ireland was grounded. It was my joy to offer Mass in the cathedral that it's said inspired Archbishop John Joseph Hughes to build @StPatsNYC"
By Sunday, they were able to get passengers on another United flight several days after they had been stuck.
"While high winds kept the aircraft grounded, we provided hotel accommodation and meal vouchers for our customers," United said. "With the weather improved, the flight departed Sunday morning from St John's to Dublin and arrived at 4:18pm (local time)."
Weather plays an impactful role on flights. It's always better to practice proper precautions.