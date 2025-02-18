Hundreds Of United Airlines Passengers Forced To Spend Days On Snowy Island After Flight Diversion

Hundreds of United Airlines passengers are probably voicing their frustrations after getting stuck on a snowy island. The flight was headed from Newark to Dublin but had to divert to Newfoundland.

One of the passengers suffered a medical emergency, so the plane ended up landing at St. John's International Airport. The plane was carrying 259 passengers and 12 crew members.

The issue was the United Airlines plane along with its travelers got stuck on the snowy island. High winds made it impossible for the crew to take off again once it had landed. As you can imagine, several passengers weren't happy with getting stuck at a Canadian island. They took to social media saying they were stranded and couldn't even access their luggage.