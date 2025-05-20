Tourist Hits Rock Bottom As He Faces Major Fines For Stupid Stunt With Rock

What is it about today's day and age where we enjoy posting ourselves doing stupid things online? I am so thankful that social media wasn't around when I was a kid; I can take my stupid acts to the grave. However, their foolish and dangerous act is now a viral online video for these tourists. Tourists visiting a national park in Spain decided to pull a stupid stunt with a rock. Now, the tourist who threw the rock faces significant fines.

Tourist Performs Stupid Stunt With Rock For The Internet

I will never understand why people cannot just visit a national park to enjoy the wildlife. I swear half of the pieces I report on involve some sort of shenanigans in a national park. Come on, people, do better. Anyway, this tourist and some friends were visiting Spain's Picos de Europa National Park for a nice little holiday. As they were walking along the Cares Trail, they decided to pull off a foolish prank.

In the video, you can see one of the tourists as he pulls off a stupid stunt with a rock. He lifts a massive rock from the ground and throws it over the cliff's edge. Seems harmless, right? Wrong! There is a trail directly where he threw this rock, meaning that people often walk right where this huge rock would be landing. In fact, the NY Post shares that it is one of the park's most popular walking trails, with "around 300,000 hiking the Cares Trail." Later in the video, you hear the rock hit the ground with a loud smash. Luckily, there were no people on the path at the time.

However, I still do not understand the need for this stunt with the rock. It feels very caveman-like to me. I am strong, I pick things up, and I put them down. It's very odd.

Now Tourist Faces Major Fines

One of the risks with posting your stunt online is that everyone will be able to see it, and I mean everyone, including the Spanish Civil Guard, who were not too thrilled with this tourist's actions. Currently, they are investigating the identity of the tourists involved in the stupid stunt with the rock. They also argue that the tourist could face massive fines for the offense. The NY Post shares feedback from a local spokesperson. "This stunt could cost you dearly," they said. "Throwing this rock could land this person with a fine ranging from about $5,600 to a whopping $224,500."

I am curious. Would a fine of almost $225,000 be worth that 30-second video? I also wonder if they even considered the possibility that what they are doing is dangerous. Only time will tell if the Spanish Civil Guard can identify these tourists and what will become of them.