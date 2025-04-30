5 Terrifying Animals That Are Not As Dangerous As You May Think

In the animal kingdom there is a wide variety of animal types. Ranging from small, cute and cuddly, to massive, scary, and dangerous. However, it turns out that several of the animals that we think of as highly dangerous, aren't so big and bad after all. Here are five terrifying animals that are not as dangerous as you may think.

1. Sharks

These creatures have graced Hollywood screens for years now. With movies like Jaws, The Meg, and 47 Meters Down, it is no wonder that people fear these huge fish. However, they are not as dangerous as you may think. Yes with their massive jaws, razor-like teeth, and incredible senses they can be deadly. However, they do not typically attack humans. Most shark attacks are cases of mistaken identity or are a defensive reaction to people trying to get too close to them. According to the Florida Museum, there were only " 7 confirmed shark-related fatalities last year." Not a very high number for an animal that most people fear.

2. Bears

Granted these guys may look more cute and cuddly than terrifying, but many people still fear them. This is not without good reason. After all, their giant paws feature massive claws. Not to mention their strong jaws and immense size — they could easily take you down. However, like sharks these creatures are usually just minding their own business. Reader's Digest shares the number of bear fatalities a year in comparison to that of lions and tigers. "Estimates of human deaths by both lions and tigers can range from 50 to 100, highest in countries such as Tanzania and India." This is compared to the combined rate of brown and black bear attacks which "only kill an average of one to three humans a year in their native United States and Canada."

3. Vampire Bats

I will admit, I thought these terrifying animals were a lot deadlier than they are. Perhaps it is their name, conjuring up images of Dracula in my mind. However, these bats are usually quite harmless. Usually these blood-sucking creature prefer to feast on livestock rather than humans. They only turn to humans when their food is scarce. Typically, these bats can feed on their prey for several minutes without the prey even noticing — creepy I know. The only threat that they pose is that they can sometimes carry rabies, which is dangerous.

4. Pit Bulls

It makes me sad that this one is even on the list of terrifying animals but I had to include it. While it is not a wild animal, it is definitely one that has a bad reputation. Don't get me wrong, different breeds have different personalities and some dogs are more prone to aggression. However, it has a lot more to do with how an animal is raised and treated than their breed. Unfortunately people assume that pit bulls are much ore dangerous than they are. However one interesting thing about this animal — and dogs in general — is that they are "more dangerous" than sharks. I say that because while sharks only accounted for 7 deaths last year, dog-related fatalities average between 20-30 a year. So yea....look out for that chihuahua.

5. Vultures

Last but not least on our list of terrifying animals that are not as dangerous as they seem, we have the vulture. I understand why people are a bit spooked by this bird. Not only do they look creepy but they are often associated with death and decay. That is because their primary food source is carrion or animal carcasses. However despite their unpleasant diet, these birds are rather harmless. Their sharp talons are used for ripping apart carcasses, but they will not venture to kill their own food. Instead vultures prefer to feast on what has already passed away, meaning you should be same from any vulture attacks.