Pilot Uses Quick Thinking To Avoid Disaster After Vulture Smashes Into Cockpit

In a match-up of plane vs vulture, we'll probably just mark this one up as a tie. Sure, the plane killed the bird upon impact, but it also came close to taking out the plane as well.
Probably, the last thing you expect as a pilot is to come face-to-face with a vulture. But birds continue to prove that they own the skies, and when they encounter planes, things get gnarly. A pilot was forced to do some quick thinking and perform an emergency landing after a vulture smashed into his cockpit.
He found himself with a dead bird hanging from his plane and wind breaking through the massive hole in the window. The plane was covered in blood and feathers, and it generally sounds like a nightmare scenario.
Vulture Crashes Window
So what exactly happened here? Well, the pilot had been flying to Eirunepe, which is in Brazil. The incident happened on December 5th. At the time, the plane also had five passengers on board.
However, their flight got cut short thanks to a surprise vulture. Guess you never know where a vulture is going to attack. The impact caused shards of glass to enter the cockpit. However, fortunately, no one got injured due to the freak accident.
The pilot doesn't blame the bird. However, he places his fault with people and zoning. Near the airport is a landfill. The pilot believed that the landfill attracted the bird, and that's what caused the vulture to crash into the plane. It certainly makes sense.
The pilot said, "It was a close call! This is the fault of the landfill next to the airport, which attracts an absurd amount of vultures to the area." It's not the first time that a vulture has posed a risk to aircraft. Local reports mention that birds are a prevalent threat in the area. It's all thanks to that landfill attracting them from all over.
One passenger shared their thoughts on the crash. They wrote, "We thought we wouldn't get out alive. It was a miracle to land with that in the pilot's face."