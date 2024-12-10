Pilot Uses Quick Thinking To Avoid Disaster After Vulture Smashes Into Cockpit

In a match-up of plane vs vulture, we'll probably just mark this one up as a tie. Sure, the plane killed the bird upon impact, but it also came close to taking out the plane as well.

Probably, the last thing you expect as a pilot is to come face-to-face with a vulture. But birds continue to prove that they own the skies, and when they encounter planes, things get gnarly. A pilot was forced to do some quick thinking and perform an emergency landing after a vulture smashed into his cockpit.

He found himself with a dead bird hanging from his plane and wind breaking through the massive hole in the window. The plane was covered in blood and feathers, and it generally sounds like a nightmare scenario.

Vulture Crashes Window

So what exactly happened here? Well, the pilot had been flying to Eirunepe, which is in Brazil. The incident happened on December 5th. At the time, the plane also had five passengers on board.

However, their flight got cut short thanks to a surprise vulture. Guess you never know where a vulture is going to attack. The impact caused shards of glass to enter the cockpit. However, fortunately, no one got injured due to the freak accident.