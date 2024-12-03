Family of Pilot Who Died During Animal Rescue Flight Given Ashes Of Dog Killed In Plane Crash

Following a deadly crash that killed a pilot who rescued animals and a dog, the family was given the ashes of the dog that died in the plane crash. The pilot died after his plane crashed on November 24 in New York. He was transporting three shelter dogs with him.

Two were injured, but sadly, one of them, Lisa, also died in the accident. Seuk Kim regularly performed flights for the animal rescue group Pilots 'n Paws. Another of its volunteers, Chris Moon, flew to New York to deliver Lisa's ashes to Kim's family.

"He obviously cared enough about her [Lisa] to risk his life on an expedition to save her," Leah Kim, Seuk's daughter, said. "And we just want to make sure she's being taken care of. We feel a responsibility to continue what he started."

Suek was flying from Maryland to New York to deliver the three dogs to a no kill shelter when the plane crash occurred. Air turbulence was to blame for the deadly crash. The family plans to spread Lisa's ashes in their backyard.

Plane Crash Kills Pilot

"We all sat down and talked about what we'd like to do with his remains," Leah told the AP. "And then we were given the option to have Lisa's remains brought to us, we decided that we would all feel much better if she was with us."

Pilot 'n Paws shared a tribute after the pilot's tragic passing.

"Seuk's kindness and positivity touched everyone who worked with him," Pilot n Paws shared in a Wednesday, Nov. 27, Facebook post. "Whether it was mentoring new pilots, organizing presentations to recruit volunteers, or simply offering a kind word, Seuk brought people and animals together. Seuk's legacy will live on through the hundreds of lives he saved and everyone he worked alongside within the rescue community."

Meanwhile, the family has struggled with his passing.

Anna Kang, his widow, shared a heartbreaking tribute in a Facebook post. She wrote, "I am heart broken [sic]. My husband Seuk Kim gained his angel wings doing what he loved. He was flying rescue dogs to Albany when the accident occurred. He is my life long partner, my soul mate, father of my children. I miss him and his bright personality. Please pray for him, please pray for us. We will miss him dearly and he will forever hold a special place in our hearts."