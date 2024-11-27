Miracle Dog, Named Whiskey the Labrador, Survives Deadly Plane Crash That Killed Pilot

A labrador named Whiskey miraculously survived a deadly plane crash that happened last weekend. The New York plane crash killed both the pilot as well as another animal on board.

On Sunday, 49-year-old Seuk Kim died when his plane crashed, killing another dog as well. Somehow Whiskey and another pup on board managed to survive the deadly crash. However, they both experienced significant injuries. Whiskey broke both of its hind legs. Meanwhile, a terrier named Pluto experienced bruising to its lungs.

Vets are working with both pups to help them recover from the deadly crash. It's a tragic situation. Kim was an animal enthusiast and used his plane to save pets from shelters. He was transferring the dogs from a high-euthanasia shelter in the South to another one that was non-kill. It was something that the pilot did frequently.

"Whiskey is currently being stabilized here at Pieper Memorial Emergency & Specialty Hospital by our Emergency and Critical Care Team," veterinarians said. "He is scheduled for surgeries on his legs tomorrow, and we are optimistic about his recovery."

Whiskey The Labrador Survives

Meanwhile, they also offered an update on Pluto as well.

"[Pluto] suffered pulmonary contusions and internal and external bruising but is reported to be recovering well," vets said.

Officials also mourned the loss of Kim and his work.

"We would like to express our deepest sympathies to Suek Kim's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," the statement said. "Suek's dedication to rescuing animals was truly extraordinary, and this tragedy is a profound loss for everyone who knew him and for the animal rescue community at large."

Relatives mourned his loss on social media.

Anna Kang, Kim's wife, wrote, "Please hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight. Please remember Seuk. Please comment and let me know how you crossed paths with him. I want my kids to know how selfless and fabulous their dad was."

Christine Kim, another relative, also wrote, "Seuk was more than just a pilot; he was a champion for others, a friend to all, and a deeply loved member of his family. His bodacious spirit, generous heart, and endless capacity for love will be profoundly missed by his wife, three kids, parents, sibling, extended family, and countless friends."