Man Gets Annoyed As A Black Bear Helps Itself To His Hot Tub

This has to be one of my favorite videos on the internet right now. Not only do I love bears, but I love bears when they do adorable "human-like" things. They are so cute and fluffy (from a distance) and are always good for a laugh. Everyone was laughing at this video expect the man who was recording it. Instead, this man seemed rather annoyed as he witnessed a black bear take a nice little dip in his hot tub.

Black Bear Helps Itself To Man's Hot Tub In Hilarious Clip

This man was seemingly just trying to enjoy his morning when a black bear decided it was time for some self care. The bear sauntered over the railing, knocking over the man's coffee in the process, and proceed onto the deck. From there, the black bear decided to help itself to the hot tub.

Whiskey Riff shares how hilariously irritated the man was with the whole ordeal. They started their post with, "Not sure I've ever heard disdain come through someone's voice more clearly," and honestly I agree. This man sounds like he is not having it. Whether it was out of fear that the black bear would cause damage to the property, or because he just wanted to enjoy the hot tub himself, I am not sure.

However, what I am sure of is that he was having no parts of it. He begins with a play-by-play of the bear's actions. He grumbles to someone off camera, "This bear walked over my coffee. It's about to jump down...oh my gosh. It just knocked my jacuzzi top over, and now it just got in my jacuzzi."

While the majority of people would probably find the humor in the situation, this man was simply annoyed. "Yes, it's getting warm," he grumbled. "It's just having a blast." Indeed the bear did look like he was really enjoying himself. He tentatively placed his front paws in and then once he assessed the temperature was adequate he submerged fully.

From there, the black bear thoroughly enjoyed its time in the hot tub. At one point it even tried to eat the filter. When the man came out in an attempt to approach it, the black bear gave him a little splash. Eventually the man realized he just needed to let the bear enjoy his time.

The Internet Reacts

Unlike the gentleman in the video, the internet thought that this video was both adorable and hilarious. Here are some of my favorite comments.

"This would delight me. Wouldn't even mind having to clean the hot tub. You go, little friend. Have a nice soak."

"Splashed like, excuse me sir can't you see I'm bathing here!?"

"Don't just stand there complaining. Get him a beer."

"But of course. You had the steps there... practically begging him to pop in! ?"

"Have a feeling this is not his first hot tub soak! ???."

"This bear knows about self care. It's spa day in the Smokeys."