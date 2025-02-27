Who's That? Black Bear Has Hilarious Reaction To Seeing Its Reflection

For some unknown reason, someone decided to place a mirror in the middle of the woods. Then a trail cam picked up the footage of a black bear as it walked past the mirror. Watch the adorable and hilarious reaction the bear has to seeing its reflection.

Black Bear Has Adorable Reaction To Seeing Its Reflection

In this black bear's defense it is not every day that a mirror appears in the woods. So how is this adorable creature expected to know what it is? Trail cam footage shows the bear's confusion upon seeing its own reflection. The bear is calmly sauntering through the woods when it stumbles upon the mirror. The bear seems curious more than anything. Upon seeing its reflection it slowly looks behind the mirror to confirm what it has seen.

That is where the confusion truly sets in. The bear repeatedly looks at its reflection in the mirror and then behind it. I imagine it thinking, " I don't understand, I see a bear in front of me but when I double check it is gone." Eventually, after checking several times the bear decides to take a little nibble out of the "other" bear. It is met with surprise when its nose bumps against the mirror.

Clearly distraught, the bear begins to stand on its hind legs, making itself seem large and threatening. However, when it did that the bear could no longer see its face in the reflection. So, it leaned down to look once more. This is honestly an adorable bear reaction to seeing its reflection. Eventually, the bear becomes spooked and flees the scene.

Not The First Time A Bear Has Cute Reaction To Its Reflection

Two years ago, TIMES NOW shared a video of a bear and its hilarious reaction to its reflection. Similarly to this situation, someone had set up a mirror in the woods. However, this bear had a much more animated reaction. Upon seeing its reflection it instantly got spooked and went into fight mode. It did a little jump and then stood on its hind legs, attacking the mirror.

The bear gripped the mirror with its paws and threw it to the ground. Once the "assailant" was taken care of the bear calmed down. Although these reactions are hilarious and adorable, I still don't fully understand why people are putting mirrors in the woods and spooking these poor animals.