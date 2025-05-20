California Rapper Makes A Fool Of Himself And Commits Felony At Yellowstone National Park

I don't condone breaking the law at any point in your life. However, if you are going to do so, may I recommend not doing so on federal property? Furthermore, don't add insult to injury and record yourself committing said crime on federal land. Sounds outlandish, right? That's because it is. However, that is exactly what this California rapper did. Learn how he makes a fool of himself and commits a felony at Yellowstone National Park.

California Rapper Commits Felony At Yellowstone And Records It

While I love social media for many reasons, it is also one of the largest plagues of our generation. It makes people want to share all of their stupid decisions. Rather than feel shame over things, we publicly brag about the dumbest of things. Or at least that is what California rapper and hip-hop artist Doeboi909 did.

He decided to share a video of his recent trip to Yellowstone National Park on his YouTube channel. However, his video was not about casually strolling through the park and enjoying the wildlife. Instead, he makes a fool of himself as he commits a felony at Yellowstone—not the brightest move. So what was this major felony? He trespassed near one of the thermal springs.

Cowboy State Daily states, "Thermal trespass is a federal crime punishable by jail time, fines, and a ban from Yellowstone National Park or every unit within the National Park Service." Yet this California rapper paid no mind to the warnings as he got up close and personal with one of those hot springs.

Adding Insult To Injury

As if it weren't foolish enough to commit a felony at Yellowstone, the hip-hop artist then decided to record himself doing it and post it on YouTube. To make matters worse, he argued that the video was "educational" as he was teaching his viewers about the thermal waters. However, almost everything he said was incorrect.

First and foremost, others should not follow his lead and get that close to the hot springs. Not only is it illegal, but it is dangerous. The boiling water and volcanic gases are enough to burn, injure, and potentially kill you -strike one against the rapper. Next, he claimed that he was standing before Mammoth Hot Springs, yet again another incorrect statement. Instead, Doeboi909 was standing in front of Beryl Spring. For the love of all things holy, if you are going to teach about where you are standing, at least know where you are - strike two.

Finally, although the hip-hop star correctly stated that the waters were hot, he got the temperatures wrong. In the video, you can hear him shouting, "Blue! That's how hot it is. It's over 1,000 degrees." While that does sound riveting, it is simply not true. He would not be able to stand close to it if that were the case. As Cowboy State Daily shares, 1,000 degrees is enough to melt aluminum. However, Beryl Spring is one of the hottest springs in Yellowstone and does reach temperatures of up to 196 degrees, which is enough to kill you. Not to mention that " hot water and volcanic gases can occasionally splash water more than 4 feet above the surface."

So, yeah, the only thing "educational" about this video is that this California rapper shows you everything not to do. That is, unless your goal is to look clueless as you commit a felony in Yellowstone, in which case this is a great how-to video for you.