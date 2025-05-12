The One Item That Will Land You A Felony At Yellowstone

If you are planning on visiting Yellowstone you want to make sure you don't do this! Many park goers are taking the parks name a little too literally. With a cannabis shop located close by, many tourists are taking the opportunity to get Yellowstone(d) - sorry I couldn't resist. However the shop owner is begging his customers not to bring their merchandise into the park! Doing so could land you with a felony charge, ruining your Yellowstone trip.

Don't Land A Felony Charge In Yellowstone

Although cannabis has been legalized for recreational use in many of the states, that does not apply to federal property. That is because under federal law it is still considered illegal — meaning you cannot carry it across state lines. Additionally, it means you cannot use or possess it on federal land — including national parks.

Cowboy State Daily shares that "Lone Peak Cannabis Co. sits just outside the west entrance to Yellowstone National Park." Thus meaning that when business picks up for the park, it also pick up for the pot shop. While that is good news for business workers like manager Kevin Cannon, it also comes with some complications.

Cannon shares that people often ask his opinion on the best way to sneak their products into the park. Naturally, this puts him in an uncomfortable situation. After all, he doesn't want anyone reporting to police officers that he was encouraging tourists to bring marijuana onto federal property. Instead, he offers this sound advice. "Just don't take it in the park." The manager continues, "It's federal and it's a far more extreme charge than it would be if you got caught anywhere else with it in the state."

Navigating The Law

While Cannon encourages his customers not to consume marijuana in the national park, he doesn't leave them high and dry (no pun intended). Instead, he helps them navigate the legal landscape regarding Yellowstone and cannabis so his customers don't get hit with felony charges. He shares specific state rules, such as the fines in Idaho. He explained, "Starting July 1, the minimum fine for anyone convicted of simple marijuana possession in Idaho is $300 for possession of less than 3 ounces."

Also, if caught in Yellowstone, fines are higher and you face the possibility of jail time. However, it's not just Idaho that has these laws. While Montana may be a more understanding state when it comes to dealing with pot, it is still illegal on federal land. Instead, Cannon offers the following advice. "Stock up at his dispensary, then explore the perimeter of the park in Montana, where it is legal." However, he still advises people to avoid the felony charge all together by never using or brining marijuana into Yellowstone National Park.

Greg Jackson, a former deputy chief for the U.S. Park Service Division of Law Enforcement, Security and Emergency Services in Washington D.C., offers his own advice. While he also does not condone the use of cannabis in the park he offers his two cents on the matter. He shared, "If one wanted to elevate their expereince by bringing marijuana into the park, then be discreet." Then, he shared the following tips.

Don't smoke and drive

Don't store it in your door panel

Avoid large gatherings of smokers - rangers usually know the popular spots

However, even with this varied advice, it is just best to avoid the felony charge and not bring or use cannabis into Yellowstone National Park. While you may only end up with a slap on the wrist, you could also face fines and jail time...not worth it. Enjoy the beauty of nature all on your own.