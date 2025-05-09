It's Official: Yellowstone Has Had It's First Bison Goring Of 2025

When thinking of Yellowstone news I wish I had something happier to report. However, if there is one thing that seems to happen every year at the national park it is incidents with tourists and the wildlife. Now, it is official, Yellowstone has had its first bison goring of 2025.

Details On The First Bison Goring Of 2025 At Yellowstone National Park

Unfortunately, many tourists that visit Yellowstone National Park make the same fatal mistake — they forget the wildlife is actually wild. Many people get too close and comfortable with the wild animals — placing a higher value on their potential Instagram shot than their safety. While gorings are less common, they do seem to happen. Just last year their were two bison gorings in the park. Now, we officially have the first bison goring of 2025.

According to Cowboy State Daily, the 47-year-old Floridian got too close to the wild animal and suffered the consequences. Luckily, he survived the attack. They shared, "The man sustained minor injuries. Emergency medical personnel treated him, and officials are investigating the incident."

Respect The Bison

While you never want to get too close to the bison — because they are wild animals — there are certain times of the year that you want to give them even more space. That time would be the rut, or the mating season which occurs during the spring and summer. During this time the bull bison are even more aggressive. Thus meaning, that selfie really isn't worth it.

The park has had such an issue with this that the Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism Board had to take action. Cowboy State Daily shares that they "launched its Selfie Control Instagram app. " In this app tourists can check and see if they are maintaining the recommended distance from the wildlife. In case you are curious, the recommended distance is at least 100 yards from bears and wolves and 25 yards form other animals. I don't think you'd have to tell me to stay 100 yards away from a bear or wolf...but maybe that's just me?

Additionally the National Park has many signs and warnings, showcasing how to stay safe while visiting the park. Hopefully the first bison goring of 2025 will be the last. One day people will learn, I am sure of it.