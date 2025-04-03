Grizzly Bear Surprises Tourists At Yellowstone National Park As It Jumps Onto The Hood Of Their Car

A family of tourists got the best seat in the house at Yellowstone National Park. While many people have to deal with photos of the wildlife from far away, this family got to get up close and personal with one of the park's grizzly bears. Watch as this grizzly bear decides to surprise the family as it jumps onto the hood of their car.

Grizzly Bear Jumps Onto The Hood Of A Car

Honestly I found the encounter to be insanely adorable and minimally terrifying. However maybe that is because I am watching it from the safety of my computer screen and not from behind a thin wall of glass. In the video, there are several cars stopped along the road, admiring two curious grizzly bears at Yellowstone National Park. They are snooping around the trunk of one of the parked vehicles, probably hoping to snag some food from unsuspecting tourists.

However, one of the grizzlies becomes captivated with the family that is taking the video and begins moving towards their car. The kids, who had been standing outside of the car quickly make their way back inside of the vehicle and lock the doors...good thinking. While this grizzly bear appears to be on the younger side, that does not make it any less deadly.

At first the bear just saunters towards the car and begins walking around the front of it, sniffing curiously. Then, it decides to take a closer look. The grizzly bear jumps onto the hood of the car, placing its two massive paws in plain view of the family. You can hear one of the young girls in the car say, "There is a bear on my car! Oh my god!" Then another voice, presumably her sister, chimes in "Look at his claws" in a timid voice.

The Family Is Terrified But I Am Intrigued

The bear is insanely curious about the family inside of the vehicle. Eventually, it makes its way to the driver side window and begins to peer in. It uses its massive paws to tap on the glass, almost as if it is saying, "hello, is anybody in here?" The constant clicks of the camera prove that even through their fear, this family understands how incredible this moment is.

Then, the bear moves to the passenger side of the car and continues its exploration. One of the young voices says, "He smells the beef jerky!" Honestly, they are probably not wrong. Maybe this bear was just looking for a snack. Eventually it makes its way back to the front of the vehicle. Then the grizzly bear jumps onto the hood of the car, even trying to get its back legs up with it.

The group debates on the best strategy. One person suggests honking the horn to scare it off, however the bear begins to lose interest all on its own. Once the car engine is started, the bear decides it is no longer worth the struggle and it wanders off. While this family seemed absolutely terrified of the encounter, I honestly think the bear looked so cute. Just an adorable fluffy guy looking for a snack. This makes me want to visit Yellowstone National Park and visit the bears for myself.