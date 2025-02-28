Yellowstone Bison Dives Into Snow Then Instantly Changes Its Mind

Now this is an outdoor wildlife video that I can relate to. A herd of bison were trotting along in Yellowstone National Park when one bison thought about taking a short cut. The only problem is that that short cut involved trudging through some pretty steep snow. While the bison originally thought he could handle it, he very quickly changed his mind. Watch the hilarious moment that a Yellowstone bison dives into the snow and instantly changes its mind.

Bison Dives Into Snow In Hilarious Video

Seems like sometimes the path less traveled is that way for a reason. A Yellowstone tourist was driving in their car when they got stuck behind a small herd of bison. As the group continued to saunter down the road, one of the herd thought they had a quicker route forward. The bison turned to the right and dove head first into the snow.

I don't know what the bison was expecting, but based on its reaction I don't think it knew the snow was that deep. It got all of two feet into the snow before it froze. I can almost hear its thoughts. I imagine it was something like, "You know what....I think I've made a mistake." Instantly, the animal turned around and high-tailed it out of there. The group continued forward, unfazed by one of their members dip in the snow.

The tourists were the real lucky ones as they got to witness the hilarious moment that the bison dives into the snow, as well as his regret afterward.

Built To Battle The Storms

Although the video shows that the bison seems to regret his little snowy adventure, they are literally built to endure that sort of weather. Whiskey Riff shares how a bison's coat will actually thicken in preparation for the colder seasons. Not only that but their coats help keep them warm by creating, "such a layer of insulation that snow that lands on their coat will not melt from the heat the bison's skin gives off."

There have even been videos of bison walking directly into a storm. You know, the kind that other animals flee from? Why wouldn't they? They are literally built to handle it and tackling it head on can help cut down on the time they spend stuck in the frigid conditions. So why did this bison have an adverse reaction as he dives into the deep snow?

Hey, just because they can withstand the colder conditions doesn't mean they will choose to if they don't have to!