Bison Headbutts A Kid Through Car Window In Terrifying Moment

I have always thought those drive-through zoos looked like so much fun. However, this video may have me rethinking that assessment. As a family drives through this zoo, they are blissfully unaware of what is to come. Watch as a bison headbutts a kid through the car's open window.

Terrifying Moment A Bison Headbutts A Kid

This drive-through zoo in Chittenango, New York is very popular among guests. I can understand why. After all, how cool is it to see a wild animal up close and personal. Granted most of these animals are desensitized to humans but still, they are consider as wild animals and should be treated with reverence, respect, and a bit of caution. No one knows that better now than this poor little boy.

A mother and her child were in the car behind this family and they captured the entire moment on camera. A giant bison is meandering through the cars as they drive through the zoo. In the car in front of the woman recording, a young boy has his head sticking out of the back window. Presumably, he is trying to get a closer look at the impressive animal.

Initially, the bison calmly approaches the boy and even appears to smell him. However, that is where all kindness ends during the interaction. Shortly after the sniffing, the bison headbutts the kid, hitting clearly in the face with one of his horns. The sound of his horn bashing into the child's head is...pretty intense. Then, you can hear the child's cry as he is pulled back through the window.

Mother Learns From Others Mistakes

It only took seconds after witnessing the incident in front of her for this mother to make the smart move of rolling up her windows. After watching as a bison headbutts a kid through an open window, I can't say I blame her. This woman's child is clearly frightened that she will suffer the same fate. "I just closed the windows, he is not going to hurt you," she consoles her child.

According to the X post that shared the video, this is not the first incident at The Wild Safari drive through. The post admits that, "Safari had been sued by Town of Sullivan for operating w/o proper permits and claims of at least one incident involving "ramming" of a car w/ children in it." Now, they have one more incident to add to their list of incident reports. Hopefully the young child is okay.