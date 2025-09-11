You have never seen an animal competition like this. While there are often competitions for the cutest or strangest-looking animal, how about the fattest? That is right, there truly is a competition out there for the fattest bear title, and it is a recurring thing. 'Fat Bear Week' has been a fan-favorite event for 11 years. Now, things are heating up at the Alaskan bears' battle for the title of fattest bear in this year's 'Fat Bear Week.'

Things Heat Up As Alaskan Bears Battle For Fattest Bear Title In 'Fat Bear Week'

This year's competition is set to begin"Sept. 23 to 30, as the beasts stock up and stack up the lbs ahead of hibernation," according to the NY Post. However, fans are already placing their bets. The competition is broadcast through livestreams that monitor the dozen brown bears in Alaska's Katmai National Park. Although the chubby bears themselves don't receive an award for winning, many people do place bets on who they think will be the winners.

Their website claims that "Matchups are open for voting September 23-30 between 12-9 p.m. Eastern/ 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Pacific." Voting for your favorite chubby bear is simple. It is a "single-elimination tournament." Thus, meaning, you will be shown two photos of Alaskan bears at a time. From the two photos, you will select who you believe the fattest bear is. The bear with the most votes will proceed to the next round. At the end, only one will be crowned the fattest bear and earn the 'Fat Bear Week' championship title.

Additionally, the website explains that the official dates for 'Fat Bear Week' this year are from October 2nd through October 8th. Also, 'Fat Bear Jr', which focuses on chubby little cubs, is set to take place from September 26-27.

Why The Fattest Bear Contest Matters

Besides being an adorable competition that sparks joy, supporting these little chunkers is actually rather important. These Alaskan bears are not fat for no reason. Instead, they are preparing for their winter hibernation. During that time, the bears do not eat or drink, and they will lose one-third of their body weight. Therefore, "Their winter survival depends on accumulating ample fat reserves before entering the den." Additionally, fat bears are a sign of successful bears, and successful bears prove that the environment is rich in resources. So, the fact that we can vote for the fattest bears every year proves that Katmai National Park is doing a great job.

If you want to meet some of the bears from last year's 'Fat Bear Week, ' you can do so at the organization's Meet the Bear page. Rangers are currently deciding which bears will participate in this year's event.