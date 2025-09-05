They say love is blind; I guess it is somewhat true. While the saying usually refers to not seeing faults in your partner, I suppose being intoxicated by someone can make you oblivious to your surroundings as well. At least that appeared to be the case for one couple. As they were enjoying themselves at the park, the oblivious couple was unaware that a bear was sneaking up behind them until it was nearly on top of them. Watch as the bear creeps up alarmingly close to the couple.

Oblivious Couple Shocked As Wild Bear Creeps Up Behind Them In Park

Many people were enjoying the lovely afternoon in a grassy area of Vancouver's Burnaby Mountain Park. People could be seen lounging on blankets, chatting with one another, and catching some rays. However, People Magazine shared some footage that was captured by Divyanshu Chaubisa, which showed how quickly that calm afternoon turned alarming.

As everyone was relaxing, a wild bear sauntered up and began walking across the grass. As the bear creeps up, closer and closer, people began to scatter. That is, all except one oblivious couple. That one particular couple was so enamored with one another that they did not notice their furry friend at first. Luckily for them, other parkgoers began to shout to get their attention.

Once the bear was practically on top of them, the couple noticed the wild animal and fled their blanket. Again, luckily for them, the bear was more interested in perusing the items left behind than pursuing them.

Another Close Call

This was not the only close encounter with a bear. Just last month, an NHL mascot had a close encounter with a bear while filming a promotional video. However, while the bear in this video creeps up behind the oblivious couple, the bear in that encounter charged at the mascot. Fortunately, in both instances, no one was harmed. The same can not be said for all bear encounters. Just the other day, a woman in Alaska had an encounter with a bear just outside of her home. Unfortunatley for her, that bear decided to attack her and drag her over 100 yards away. Now, she is stable but requires various surgeries.

Similarly, many people in South Lake Tahoe have been having encounters with bears breaking into their homes. As humans continue to encroach on wildlife's habitats, these interactions are becoming more and more common.