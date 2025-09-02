Bear Attacks Woman Outside Her Home, Leaving Her Critically Injured

Alaska is home to stunning landscapes and an abundance of wildlife. Although people usually live in harmony with said wildlife, occasionally their paths cross in violent encounters. One such encounter happened on August 26 when a bear attacked a woman right outside of her home, leaving her critically injured.

Ariean Fabrizio Colton was just out for her routine morning jog. According to the GoFundMe page in her honor, she and her family had just moved to Alaska earlier this summer. Colton is "a loving wife, mother of three, and a nurse." Additionally, she is known for "her adventurous spirit and love of nature" as well as her "strong and resilient" personality. Those are exactly the types of traits she will need to pull through this unfortunate situation. The Department of Public Safety shared a press release on the incident. They claim that the bear attacked the woman "near the intersection of Chinook Drive in Kenai."

The attack was reported at 6:58 a.m. Reports indicated that Colton had left her home around 5:45 in the morning to go jogging. It was then, just near her driveway, that she first encountered the bear. Additionally, that is where the initial attack occurred. Alaska Wildlife Trooper David Lorring shared that after the initial attack, the bear then dragged the woman "approximately 100 yards down the road" and onto a neighbor's property. Luckily for Colton, the neighbor had previously been awakened by the sounds of the bear. Then, after spotting Colton injured outside, they called for assistance immediately.

She was medivaced to "an Anchorage area hospital with serious injuries," according to the press release.

The Aftermath

After the bear attacked the woman outside of her home, she was left critically injured. While the full extent of her injuries has not been revealed, her GoFundMe page did explain that "She is stable, but has suffered severe injuries that will require extensive surgeries and a long hospital stay." Furthermore, authorities believe it was a brown bear that launched the assault on the woman. Although troopers and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game searched both on foot and with a drone, the bear has not been located yet. However, the press release states that "Patrols of the area will continue." Additionally, wildlife experts advise the public to "remain vigilant while outdoors."