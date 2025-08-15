The Results Are In: Woman Wins The 2025 Florida Python Challenge After Removing 60 Of The Invasive Species

Burmese pythons are one of the most invasive species in the Sunshine State. While many are happy that the species is thriving, they fear the cost of it. In fact, scientists have warned about the dire consequences of the ever-increasing population of Burmese pythons in the state. They warned that if the population is not managed, it could lead to mass extinctions in the area. The need to lower their numbers became such a prevalent issue that the state issued a Florida Python Challenge. Now the results are in: a woman has won the 2025 Florida Python Challenge by removing 60 of the invasive species from the state.

Woman Wins 2025 Florida Python Challenge

Florida has gotten creative with its tactics when it comes to dealing with the invasive species. They even went as far as releasing robot rabbits into the Everglades, in an attempt to draw out the snakes. From there, the snake wranglers come in and remove the pythons altogether. The Florida Python Challenge encourages people from all over the world to come and take a stab at removing the most pythons from the state.

This year, 934 participants came from over 30 states and Canada. While everyone did a fantastic job, the woman who won the 2025 Florida Python Challenge removed an incredible 60 snakes from the state. People Magazine shares that in total, 294 invasive Burmese pythons were removed from the wild.

The event began on July 11 and lasted for a 10-day period. During those 10 days, snake hunters scoured the Everglades, attempting to find and remove as many pythons as they could. Taylor Stanberry took the gold.

More About The Winner Of The 2025 Florida Python Challenge

According to her Instagram, Ms. Stanberry is a "venomous keeper and venomous relocater in Naples, Florida." Her page features multiple photos of her handling snakes and other forms of wildlife. She shared various photos of herself alongside some Burmese pythons during the challenge itself. Additionally, she shared a video made by WFLA, announcing her as the "Ultimate Grand Prize" winner of the 2025 Florida Python Challenge. The video showed various clips of her handling these massive snakes like a pro.

Another video featured on her page shows Ms. Stanberry holding her 10,000 check after successfully capturing and removing the most snakes from the Everglades. The clips show that this woman is fearless and definitely a professional when it comes to handling these reptiles. The comments were in full support of her snake-catching ways.

Here are some of the comments left on that video.

"Taylor is awesome!! I love her videos??"

"Woo Hoo you go girl!"

"???? Thatta woman! Way to go ?"