Scientists Give Dire Warning Over Threat Of Burmese Pythons In Florida

Burmese pythons remain an ever-prevalent problem in the Florida Everglades. Now, scientists are issuing a dire warning over the area.

Biologists foresee that if the state doesn't bring it's python problem under control soon then there will be mass extinctions in the area. The problem is that the reptile doesn't have any natural predators in the area. It can also eat almost anything and will eat prey up to six times its size, according to a study by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

The study found a python eating a 77-pound deer in a shocking moment for researchers. Ian Bartoszek, one of the authors, was taken back by the discovery. "Watching an invasive apex predator swallow a full-sized deer in front of you is something that you will never forget," he said.

Scientists weren't aware that the snakes could eat something so big. Researchers fear the impact that pythons may have on the animals in the Everglades. "The impact the Burmese python is having on native wildlife cannot be denied. This is a wildlife issue of our time for the Greater Everglades ecosystem," Bartoszek said.

Pythons In Florida

Scientists highlight the pythons' anatomy.

"Besides the large absolute size of the deer that was eaten being impressive, our anatomical measurements indicate this deer was very near the size limit on the prey that could be consumed by this snake," said Bruce Jayne, a professor at the University of Cincinnati. "Hence, these snakes resemble over achievers by sometimes testing the limits of what their anatomy allows rather than being slackers that eat only 'snack size' prey."

Researchers have stressed that these reptiles can have a great impact on the environment there. "They called us and they said there was a large object in it, we thought it was either a deer or an alligator," Rosie Moore said.

Bartoszek said that you shouldn't underestimate pythons."We have been removing pythons and advancing invasive snake science for over a decade. These animals continue to impress us each season and one thing we've learned for certain is to not underestimate the Burmese python," Bartoszek also said.