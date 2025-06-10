The Burmese python remains one of the most prominent invasive species in Florida. With no natural predators in the area, their numbers continue to rise, and so does their effect on the environment. Capable of swallowing animals as large as, or larger than, themselves, they have been wreaking havoc on the ecosystem. Now, a team of wildlife biologists-turned-snake trackers has removed over 20 tons of pythons from the Everglades.

Snake Trackers Removed At Least 20 Tons Of Pythons From The Everglades

Outdoor Life Magazine shares that "Last winter alone, they (meaning the snake trackers) removed more than 6,300 pounds of the invasive snakes from the Everglades." With numbers like that, I'd say it's safe to say these snake trackers know what they are doing. A conservation group in South Florida has been working to rein in these numbers for years. Finally, they have begun to make some progress.

They share that their trackers have "caught, killed, and removed more than 40,000 pounds of the giant, invasive snakes." That is over 20 tons of pythons. While some people may feel bad for these snakes, wildlife biologist Ian Bartoszek argues against it. He shares how these pythons have been negatively affecting the environment for too long. He argued that the list of species impacted by these snakes is as high as 85. Also, he shared that it is easier to "make a list of what pythons are not eating, than it is to list all of the animals that have been found inside pythons to date."

So, these snake trackers have been tracking down these pythons in the forests and swamps of the Everglades since 2013. While there are other snake trackers besides those at the conservation group, those in the group have proved to be the best. Outdoor Life argues they are the best due to their "science-based approach to finding Burmese pythons."

How Do They Find These Pythons?

The snake trackers have been able to remove 20 tons of pythons because of their inventive and science-based methods. They find and trap male pythons, then fit them with trackers. Afterwards, they release them back into the wild. From there, the male pythons do most of the snake seeking for the team, particularly during the breeding season.

During breeding season, the team uses "radio telemetry equipment to follow these male 'scout snakes' as they see out receptive females." Currently, the team has around 40 scout snakes in the program. Additionally, these snakes have led the snake trackers to some of the largest pythons ever recorded in the Everglades.