Woman Nearly Has Heart Attack When Massive Python Swings Down From Garage In Terrifying Video

Have you ever heard someone say everything in Australia can kill you? I used to chuckle at it too. Sure, Australia is home to some of the most diverse wildlife —some of that including some creepy crawly things — but you have to be out in the wilderness to experience them right? Apparently not, as this woman nearly has a heart attack when a massive python swings down from her garage.

Massive Python In Garage

The best thing about automatic garage door openers is that you literally don't have to think about anything. You just push the button and calmly wait for the door to do its thing. That was exactly what Queensland resident, Rachel Jelley was doing when she got the surprise of her life. As her garage door lifted upwards a huge carpet python swung down, directly at her. As soon as the slithering serpent descends upon her she jumps back, taking on a defensive position. Honestly, I can't blame her. Her shock was much shorter lived than mine would have been. After nearly having a heart attack she calmly walks off towards her driveway, leaving the massive python still dangling from her garage.

The NY Post shares that Rachel had opened the door to look for some screws in her garage, when she found so much more. According to Rachel, this is not her first encounter with this gigantic snake. Apparently he has been frequenting her property for years — no wonder her surprise was minimal. While most of us would have called animal control after the first sighting, Rachel admits that she has no intention of denying this python access to her home. She told the Post that after she and the massive python in her garage had their encounter, he decided to go back up and get comfortable on one of her rafters.

She is much braver and calmer than I would have been. One sighting of that massive python in my garage and he would have been removed...or I would have moved.