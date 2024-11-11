Serpent Surprise: Python Invades Man's Toilet Twice In Same Week

When my mom told me to always look in the toilet before I sat down to use it, I thought she was kidding. Well, after hearing this man's story I will never doubt her advice again. It seemed like a normal day for this man until he had to witness as a python invades his toilet. Not only did this python enter this man's toilet, but it did so twice in the same week. I would have been traumatized.

Python Invades Man's Toilet

There is a saying that everything in Australia can kill you, well this man's story seems to add more credibility to that claim. This Australian man had to witness as a python invades his toilet twice in the same week. The man went to use the toilet and found a "coastal carpet python" curled up inside of it.

You think it is bad when someone doesn't flush the toilet, trying finding a massive snake in there instead. The NY Post shared that an expert expects that the snake was in the toilet to "soak its skin before shedding." Herve Bay Snake Catchers shared the moment as the python invades the toilet on their Facebook page.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

They detailed the location of the snake. "It managed to get right into the S bend so we had to cut the pipe under the house and poke from one end and flush from the other." Eventually, the snake got annoyed enough with the poking and prodding that he came back into the toilet bowl, where it was successfully captured.

Not A Single Encounter

If you think finding a snake in your toilet is bad, trying finding it twice in one week. After that shocking ordeal of witnessing as a python invades your toilet you think you would have seen it all. Well, a couple days later the homeowner heard hissing from his bathroom once again. While it was not the same snake as before, this was a different gender, it the same species of python.

Hervey Bay Snake Catchers returned to remove this python as well that had made itself quite comfortable in this man's toilet bowl. Experts believe that this male python entered the man's toilet because of the scent the female snake left behind.

All I know is, even though I don't live in Australia, I am looking down now every time before I use the restroom.