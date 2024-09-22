Woman Details Horror Story Of Being Strangled By Python For 2 Hours

In a scene from a horror movie, a woman ended up battling a giant python for two hours as it tried to strangle and potentially consume her. The woman's tale isn't for the faint of heart.

It happened in Samut Prakan, Thailand, according to People. On Tuesday, September 17, 64-year-old Arom Arunroj said she was doing the dishes at her house. That's when she felt several bites on her lower leg.

"The snake just shot forward and bit me," she said, per CNN.

"I was about to scoop some water and when I sat down it bit me immediately," Arunroj told Thailand's Thairath newspaper, per the AP. "When I looked I saw the snake wrapping around me."

The woman tried to fight back against the python. However, it proved to be powerful. "I grabbed it by the head, but it wouldn't release me," she said. "It only tightened."

Python Attacks Woman

The python ended up pinning Arunroj to the ground and tightening itself around her. Given the strength of the snake, she found herself unable to escape its tightening grasp. That's where she ended up staying for two hours. Her shouts for help fell on deaf ears until a neighbor finally decided to call the cops.

Upon arriving, the police managed to kick down the door. They ended up hitting the python with a crowbar to get the reptile off of her. They removed the snake and transported her to the hospital. Doctors treated her for several bites.

The python emerged and wrapped itself around Arunroj until she fell to the ground. She was unable to free herself from the snake's tightening grip around her waist. She remained trapped in the animal's grasp for two hours on the floor of a tiny dark room. "We were shocked to see the lady was tied down on the floor with the python wrapping around [her]," Police Major Sergeant Anusorn Wongmalee of the Phra Samut Chedi Police Station in Samut Prakan said, per CNN. "The snake was really big."

"She had probably been strangled for a while, because her skin was pale," Wongmalee said, per The Guardian, adding, "It was a python, a big one. I saw a bite mark on her leg but [knew] there might be some elsewhere too."

The snake was about 13 feet long, and it weighed more than 45 pounds. Although not venomous, pythons kill their prey by constricting it.