Florida Python Killing Competition Comes To A Close — Here's Who Killed The Most Snakes

Snake's back on the menu, boys! Okay, not literally, but Florida recently concluded its Burmese python-killing competition. Hunters came from 33 states for their chance to be crowned snake champion. They ended up collectively removing 195 pythons from the wild. Considering pythons are an invasive species, the challenge hopes to curtail their species.

Ronald Kiger ended up winning the 2024 Python Challenge. The event ran from August 9 to August 18. He brought in 20 snakes during the competition to take home the $10,000 grand prize. According to a new release by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Kiger is this year's champ. Meanwhile, Donna Kalil ened up capturing 19 pythons. She won the Most Pythons Prize and took home $2,500. 0.

"The aim of the Florida Python Challenge is to increase awareness about invasive species and the threats they pose to Florida's ecology," the wildlife commission said in the news release. The challenge is important because the snake species wreaks havoc on the ecosystem in South Florida. They prey on birds and other animals in the area.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

As part of the challenge, participants must immediately and humanely kill the pythons once captured. "Over 14,000 pythons have been successfully removed by FWC and South Florida Water Management District contractors since 2017," FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said in a statement. "This collective effort continues to have a direct positive impact on the Everglades and our native wildlife through removal and awareness."

Python Awards

You can check out the full winners below.

Professional

Most Pythons Prize, $2,500: Donna Kalil for 19 pythons

Most Pythons Runner-up, $1,500: Marcos Rodriguez for 16 pythons

Longest Python Prize, $1,000: Quentin Archie for bringing in 8 feet, 11 inches python

Kalil, a veteran python hunter, captured 20 snakes this year.

"I went out every night and I actually tried to win it this time," Kali told The Palm Beach Post. "It's a chess game, not checkers. You really have to plan your moves. It's a chess game, and then it's like whack-a-mole." Her longest snake was 12 feet, 1 inch.

"It was a good challenge," she said. "You get tired, it's a push for sure."

Novice

Most Pythons Runner-up, $2,500: Thomas Hobbs for 16 pythons

Longest Python Prize, $1,000: Dennis Krum for bringing in 9 feet, 11 inches python

Military