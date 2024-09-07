13-Foot Python Removed From Home After Overwhelmed Owner Shocked By How Quickly Snake Grew

Authorities in New York recently removed a gigantic 13-foot python from a home. No, it wasn't a pest. The owner was just shocked by how fast the snake grew. They also quickly became overwhelmed by the size of their pet python. Authorities ended up donating the reptile to the zoo.

In a Facebook post, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) opened up about the snake seizure. An Environment Conservation Police Officer responded to a complaint of a "subject with a large snake that the complainant didn't believe to be legal."

The original Facebook post also reads:

"On August 28th, 2024, Environment Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Jeff Hull responded to a complaint of a subject with a large snake that the complainant didn't believe to be legal. After seeing a picture of the snake, ECO Hull was able to identify it by the arrowhead like design on its head as a Burmese python.



Burmese pythons are illegal to possess in the state of New York without a permit. Upon entering the home, ECO Hull discovered the 13 foot snake (and still growing) confined to a 4 to 5 foot tank. The snake was found to be in good health, measuring 13'2" and weighing 80 lbs.



The subject admitted to ECO Hull that he was not prepared for how fast the animal would grow and that he recognized he could no longer care for it. It was seized and donated to Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo in Rome, which has the required permits to possess it. The owner of the snake was given tickets for possession of wildlife as a pet and for possessing dangerous wildlife without a permit."

Python Removed From Home

Since he didn't have a permit, the owner also got a ticket for his trouble. The officer ended up removing the animal and donating it to the For Rickey Discovery Zoo in Rome, New York.