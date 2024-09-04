Man Pulls a Massive Snake Out of Texas River While Tubing — See Wild Video

A TikTok video, which highlights a man's handling of a water snake in a popular Texas river, has gone viral.

According to Outdoors.com, a man, who goes by "Jarrod The Wildside" on TikTok, grabbed a massive snake out of the San Marcos River. The entire scene was captured on a nearby phone. Jarrod said he had saved the "harmless snake" from the dangers being presented by other tubers. Apparently, other tubers had thrown rocks at the snake, prompting Jarrod's action.

Jarrod not only caught the snake out of the water, but proceeded to relocate and release it on to land. Jarrod then continued to ask that everyone just "leave nature alone," while spending time in it. He also appeared to be bitten in the video, but was not bothered, as he seemed to know the creature was not venomous. It is believed that the snake was a large diamondback water snake.

Man Relocates Huge Snake Out of Water In Viral TikTok Video

Jarrod The Wildside's viral moment is not the first of its kind. One of the most viral videos on the entire internet last summer showed three gigantic pythons fall through a ceiling. That video was taken in Malaysia, and the snakes involved were all over ten feet long.

Much like Jarrod's video, the slithering reptiles captured the attention of many on the internet. Moreover, the pythons, just like the diamondback water snake, were not venomous. Regardless, the scenes captured in each video left many with crawling skin.

According to news.com, the tenants in Malaysia had complained of strange noises coming from the ceiling overnight. The video was taken as workers grabbed at one of the pythons, while the ceiling itself began to give way to the heavy weight of the snakes.

Be it pythons or diamondback water snakes, the slithery reptiles have a knack for garnering internet stardom. Jarrod The Wildside was luckily able to relocate his snake to a safer environment, all from the comfort of his inflatable tube. On the contrary, the Malaysian pythons fell through an apartment ceiling and were surrounded by stunned workers.