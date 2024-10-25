New Snake Species Named After Iconic A-List Actor

Despite being a fantastic actor, Leonardo DiCaprio has also made quite the name for himself in environmental activism. His main focal area has been on climate change but he has also focused on issues such as ocean and forest conservation and protection of biodiversity. Well, his work has not gone unnoticed because now, this star has a new snake species name after him.

Leonardo DiCaprio Gets A Special Sort Of Honor

Back in the summer of 2020, researchers discovered a new snake species in the western Himalayans. They discovered it was a new snake species after having captured it and analyzing some of its DNA. The researchers decided to name the new species Anguiculus dicaprioi, or DiCaprio's Himalayan snake. I am sure when asked of all the honors and awards he thought he would win in his life, having a new snake species name after him wasn't on Leo's list.

PEOPLE Magazine shared some insight as to why the new snake species was named after Leonard DiCaprio. Apparently, the snake was named after him because the "American actor, film producer, and environmentalist [is someone] who has been actively involved in creating awareness about global climate change (and) increased biodiversity loss."

In 2016, the actor spoke with PEOPLE about how he got into activism in the first place. He said, "At a young age, I was very saddened by species that had become extinct by the result of man-made activity, and so that led me on a long sort of journey to get me involved in enviornmental issues." He also admits that meeting with Al Gore in his early 20s helped spark a passion for the environment.

In 1998 the star started the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation which "supports over 35 innovative conservation projects around the world." So I think it is safe to say he earned this new honor.

What Is This New Snake Species Like?

Besides being named after an A-list celebrity, what other facts do we know about this new snake species? Well, we know that the species is considered small. They only reach lengths of about 22 inches, thank goodness because we have enough giant snakes in the world. PEOPLE also reports that "they have short heads, large nostrils, many teeth, and a sleepy domed snout."

Also, this new snake species has a distinguishing feature. It has a "faint gray band, which almost appears as a collar around" its neck. Researchers found it basking on the side of a road. It appeared to favor the roads near muddy mountains. Also, "it remained motionless until caught and made no attempts to bite." So far, it seems like Leonardo DiCaprio's new snake species is small and gentle.

I wonder how the star feels about this cool and seemingly rare honor.