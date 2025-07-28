Florida Is Fighting Burmese Pythons Overpopulation With Bunnies???

Florida has been having a rough time with the Burmese python. The invasive species has been rapidly multiplying and wreaking havoc on the Sunshine State. This is particularly true in the Everglades, where an established breeding population has now been established. With their rapidly growing numbers comes the decline of many native species such as raccoons, opossums, and bobcats. Well, officials in Florida are not just going to sit back and allow their ecosystems to be destroyed. Instead, they devised a tactic to manage the ever-growing population of slithering serpents. Now, Florida is fighting these Burmese pythons with bunnies?? Find out how in the world that works.

How Florida Is Fighting Off Pythons With Bunnies

I don't know what I imagine when I think of a python-fighting tactic, but fluffy little rabbits were for sure not it. However, that is immediately what came to mind for a water management district in Florida's Everglades. Also, they are not fighting pythons with any old bunnies; instead, they are using robot bunnies. That's right...robot rabbits may be the solution to all of their snake-related problems.

The NY Post shared the details on this interesting tactic. They shared that the rabbits were released into the Everglades "shortly after the annual Florida Python challenge." That challenge consists of drawing out snake wranglers to hunt the invasive species. However, these robot rabbits are not just for show. Instead, they are "equipped with an artificial intelligence-powered camera that alerts officials with the South Florida Water Management District when they spot a python."

So, rather than these rabbits going head to head with the massive serpent, they are more like spies. Once the rabbit alerts someone to the python's presence, someone will come to remove the snake. Additionally, these robot rabbits were created to mimic real-life rabbits. Not only do they simulate an actual rabbit's movements, but they also have a heat signature and scent similar to those of a real rabbit. All of these are factors that Brumese pythons hone in on when hunting rabbits in the wild. So there you have it, that is how Florida is fighting off pythons with bunnies. Fascinating stuff!