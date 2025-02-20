There are plenty of beautiful destinations around the world, so how in the world are you supposed to pick just one? If you have been dreaming of a tropical getaway but don't know where to start this may be the article for you. Learn from those who have traveled before you and share in their wisdom. The people have spoken! Here are the best beaches to visit in 2025.

Trip Advisor Does Its Research

Trip Advisor has a number of "best of" lists. Not only do they have a lot of lists but they have a lot of research. With over 400 million active users, they have a lot of data to pull from. Now, they asked their millions of users to rank the best beaches across the globe. While they shared quite a long list, here we will share with you the top 10. So buckle up as we uncover the 10 best beaches to visit in 2025.

10. Myrtos Beach: Kefalonia, Greece

Coming in at number 10 we have Myrtos Beach. With over 4,000 reviews this beach has no shortage of fun things to do. It offers picturesque landscapes of mountains and cobalt blue waters. Not to mention great snorkeling and wine tours. Extra bonus, reviewers share that it rarely gets crowded.

9. Kelingking Beach: Nusa Penida, Indonesia

Next up on our list of best beaches to visit in 2025 we have Kelingking Beach. I have seen this beach come up on my Instagram feed so many times, and it is easy to see why. A beautiful, crystal clear cove surrounded by lush mountains. Not to mention stunning sunsets, easy accessibility, and a relaxing vibe. It's a win-win-win.

8. Playa de Muro Beach: Majorca, Spain

Then, there is Playa de Muro Beach. Offering great snorkeling and fishing charters this beach is a hit with many people. Additionally, free parking, restrooms, showers, and lifeguards make this a very family-friendly choice.

7. Bavaro Beach: Bavaro, Dominican Republic

Honestly I feel extremely lucky because I have visited this beach myself. I don't even need to look at the rankings to tell you that it definitely deserves its spot in the best beaches to visit in 2025. The sand was so white and fluffy and the ocean was such a stunning shade of blue. Also, the beach was perfectly lined with palm trees that offered shade and respite from the beautiful, gleaming sun. We spent hours kayaking, sunbathing, and snorkeling here.

6. Playa Varadero: Varadero, Cuba

With over 21,000 reviews it is clear that Playa Varadero is a fan-favorite beach. Along with the stunning waters Trip Advisor shares that there are a host of other activities to enjoy at this beach. They write, "Hop on a catamaran, go fishing, play a round of beach volleyball, walk along the shore."

5. Praia da Falésia: Olhos de Agua, Portugal

Yet another reason to add Portugal to my bucket list. Apparently they have one of the top 5 best beaches to visit in 2025! Almost every single one of the 5,000 reviews mentions how stunning this beach is. Several comments even claimed it was the "best beach in the world." With miles and miles of expansive shoreline there is no shortage of beach to explore.

4. Siesta Beach: Siesta Key, Florida

Honestly I am proud of America for making the list. I don't know why but I just didn't imagine us to score so highly. However, of course...how could I forget Siesta Key? Not only does it offer the same fluffy white sand and crystal clear waters, but it hosts many activities as well. If you are an adrenaline junkie you will find plenty to do here. From extreme water sports, to parasailing, to nearby mountain bike tours, this beach has something for everyone.

3. Eagle Beach: Palm - Eagle Beach, Aruba

My husband and I are currently debating Aruba for our honeymoon destination and this beach may have just sold me. Not only do the pictures entice me, but the comments are just as wonderful. The top three comments are titled, "Must see beach you won't regret it." "Amazing sunsets," and "Favorite beach." I mean...what more evidence do you need?

2. Banana Beach: Phuket, Thailand

Honestly, Thailand has been a dream destination of mine for so long and now I want to go even more. First off, the name of this beach is so fun. However, humorous name aside, it is clear to see why this is one of the best beaches to visit in 2025. Here is the description that Trip Advisor gives for this stunning beach. "Go snorkeling or diving around the stunning coral reefs, or grab a board and catch some waves. After a long day out on the water, treat yourself to a relaxing beachside massage and some food and drinks." Honestly...sounds like the perfect day to me.

1. Elafonissi Beach: Crete, Greece

Finally, the moment you have all been waiting for. The winner of the best beaches to visit in 2025 list! Introducing Elafonissi Beach! This stunning beach in Crete, Greece offers a unique type of sand. Rather than the fluffy white sand most of these beaches have, this beach boasts pink sand. Additionally, the turquoise waters offer a variety of depths. Whether it is the shallow lagoons for children or the deeper waters for the snorkelers. This beach has it all! Don't believe me? Out of its 16,027 reviews, 10,644 gave it five stars.

Have you ever visited any of these best beaches to visit in 2025? With only 1 out of 10 I now have a brand new list of must-see places.