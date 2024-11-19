Couple Almost Stranded On Honeymoon After Overlooking Tiny Detail

After celebrating your marriage there is one thing that most couples are most excited for....their honeymoon. It is a time to sit back, relax, and enjoy the newlywed stage of life. However honeymoons are not something that you can just wing. No, they take careful planning and consideration. If you want them to turn out good that is. This couple thought that they had it all figured out, but they forgot about one, tiny detail. Overlooking that one detail almost left the couple stranded on their honeymoon, which is not a good thing.

What Tiny Detail Almost Left A Couple Stranded On Their Honeymoon?

Savanna Stallings, 20, married her boyfriend, Ty Walker, 19, last month in Idaho. Ahh young love, we all remember it. Giddy with butterflies in our stomachs. Well this young couple took it to the next level and got hitched. Making a lifelong commitment to one another. They were so excited to have been married and were even more excited to begin the adventure of their honeymoon. Like many couples, Savanna and Ty decided to celebrate their honeymoon with a cruise. However, they had to take a 30-hour road trip to get to the departure port in South Carolina. Call me crazy but that already doesn't sound relaxing to me.

Nevertheless, the young love birds were optimistic as they set out on their adventure. They had made accommodations in Nebraska as it was the halfway point of their journey. However, upon arriving to their hotel they were denied entry. Why? Because of their young age. The couple faced the same challenge at four other hotels, all claiming that they were too young to stay on their own. Finally, one hotel agreed to let them stay but only after confirming with each of their parents. This tiny detail of forgetting their young age and how it can be a hinderance almost left the couple stranded on their honeymoon and sleeping in their car.

Future Problems Ahead

After the couple was almost forced to sleep in their car, they began to worry about the cruise as well. What if they faced similar problems there? They tried to check-in for their cruise ahead of time online and it wouldn't let them. Furthermore, on the Royal Caribbean's website it said "No guest younger than the age 21 will be assigned to a stateroom unless accompanied in the same stateroom by an adult 21 years old or older." Luckily the policy also stated it could be waived for underage married couples. Still Savanna and Ty had their doubts and feared they would need to cancel their honeymoon.

Savanna posted a TikTok featuring her husband standing at the check-in counter with their marriage license, trying to board the ship. The note on the video read, "POV: you got married at 19 & 20, your honeymoon is a cruise and you have to be 21 to board the ship." While some people felt bad for the couple, commenting things like "lol dumb in every way" others chastised the couple for their lack of planning. Comments like, "this is common knowledge", "It most definitely says how old you have to be to board a cruise when you book it," and "Should have booked a Disney cruise" rolled in.

However other couples felt bad for the young couple stranded on their honeymoon and shared similar stories that they faced along with advice. For all those who were concerned, the couple shared that they did make it on the cruise. Savanna shares some clip from their honeymoon on her TikTok as well. May this be a lesson to all of the young married couples out there, be sure to thoroughly do your research.