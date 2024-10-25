Man Lived On Cruise Ship For 20 Years — Here's How Much He Spent

If a one week cruise sounds good try a 20-year one. That's right! One man traded in the apartment life for a cabin on a cruise. Then, he lived on the cruise ship for 20 years! While you may think that would cost a pretty penny, you may be surprised to learn that he spent less than when he was renting. After he lived on a cruise ship for 20 years, here is how much he spent.

Man Lived On A Cruise Ship For 20 Years

While rent and mortgages are hard to afford now, this man decided to leave them behind far before they reached today's insane prices. 20 years ago a man decided to throw in the towel and go on a grand adventure around the world. He traded his apartment for a cabin on a cruise and never looked back. Well, not for 20 years at least.

Mario Salcedo was 47-years-old when he decided to change it up. From there, he lived on a cruise ship for 20 years. He spent his time on the Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas and is loved by all of the staff. In an interview he shared that he has spent so much times on cruise ships that he is now more comfortable on them than being on land. Additionally, he said, "For 23 years. Always on Royal Caribbean. It's the best lifestyle I can find. More than 9,000 nights cruising with Royal Caribbean, 52 weeks a year. Cruising never gets old.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

How Much Did It Cost?

While we are all happy to see that Mario has no regrets and is thriving, we all want to know how he did it. How much does this adventure cost? If he lived on a cruise ship for 20 years, how did he afford it? Well, he kept himself to a daily budget. Unilad shares that "He regularly only spends about $100" as his daily budget. He admitted that additional costs could quickly add up, so he stuck to his daily budget as much as possible.

Additionally, he most often spent time around the Caribbean, as those cruises were a bit less costly than those that would take him farther. Although that may seem expensive, it adds up to less than typical living costs. "In 2019, he said for an inside cabin with no window, he could pay $72,093 a year." The price rises if you want a nicer cabin. However, even the junior suite would only cost him $136,000a year.

While that seems pricey, Mario admitted that the costs of living on the cruise ship were less than moving into an assisted facility. So, keeping that in mind his adventurous life choices seem pretty warranted and honestly like quite a bit of fun!