Cruise Spends Months Stranded, Takes Off On Journey Only To Immediately Return To Port

What should have been an incredible vacation has proved to be an epic disappointment for many. This luxury cruise was supposed to last three years and take its passengers to various countries across the world. However they had been having many issues which had prevented them from leaving on schedule. Now, they finally had taken off only to have to return to port. This cruise has now spent months stranded.

Cruise Spends Months Stranded Much To Passengers' Dismay

The Villa Vie Residences' Odyssey ship was set to depart this past May. It was expected to be a lavish three-year cruise that would have visited 147 countries across the globe. Passengers spent obscene amounts of money to be one of the lucky guests on this cruise. One couple admitted to paying $900,000 for this cruise.

With that much money on the line, you would assume that the cruise line would be in tip-top condition. However, The NY Post reports that the cruise ship has been stranded in "Northern Ireland for four months." The cruise ship had finally set off, causing a great deal of excitement from its passengers.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Alas, the good news ended there. Shortly after taking off, the ship needed to return to port. Apparently, final pieces of the paperwork were not completed. One of the passengers on board shared her confusion at the "nerve-wracking" experience. She stated,

" Not sure exactly what is happening but we are going to be docking back in Belfast today and then leaving later on."

With continued promises of leaving the dock but no proof, I can understand why those who have been stuck on board are feeling anxious. I cannot imagine being stuck on a cruise that is stranded for months.

Not This Cruise's First Issue

Although the incomplete paperwork is the reason for the return, it is not the only reason that this cruise has been stranded for months. Initially the cruise ship had some mechanical issues involving the gearbox and the rudders of the ship. While some passengers have taken the news well, others have shared their outrage.

One woman got herself kicked off of the cruise ship for speaking her mind about her dismay regarding the situation. After expressing her distaste at being stranded for months and at the lack of handling it, the cruise ship staff removed her from the ship.

With technical errors, people being kicked off, and now being forced to return to port, it seems that this luxury cruise line has the worst luck in the world. Best wishes to all the passengers on board. Hopefully, your incredible adventure starts soon.