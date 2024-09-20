Woman Kicked Off Dream Cruise After She Sold All Her Possessions To Pay For Trip

Some dreams come true, and some get ripped out right from under you. Or at least that is what happened to one woman who sold all of her possessions to pay for a trip. She spent half the year saving up for a three-year cruise, only to have it ripped away from her at the last second. The woman was kicked off her dream cruise for affecting the morale and well-being of other passengers.

Woman Kicked Off Dream Cruise, What Happened

Jenny Phenix is speaking out against Villa Vie Odyssey after they kicked her off her dream cruise. The cruise line claims that their contract with Jenny was "permanently canceled" after she "impacted the morale and well-being of other passengers" aboard the ship.

Unilad shares how Jenny had been saving for a year-and-a-half for this cruise. She sold nearly all of her possessions, liquidated her businesses, and was even living out of a suitcase for this cruise. The cruise sounded incredible. It was set to hit 147 countries and had 452 destinations.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

So why was this woman kicked off her dream cruise? It is due to specific WhatsApp messages that were shared between her and some of the other guests of the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise. The cruise was originally set to depart in May, but it was delayed. Leaving its passengers stranded on the ship for three months. It also made some changes in route, including no longer stopping in Miami, "where Phenix was planning on picking up some belongings."

Phenix expressed frustration at the situation. Both for lack of proper communication as she said the crew told her it would be a "short delay" —not three months— and that travel plans and hotel reservations that had been made months in advance would not be affected.

She decided to share her frustration with fellow cruise members in a WhatsApp group chat.

Vent Session Gone Wrong

So did this woman get kicked off her dream cruise simply for starting a chat? Well, no, not exactly. Phenix shared with Unilaid,

"I tended to be one of the more outspoken in asking important questions. Many of the residents thanked me privately for spreaking up for the entire group."

However, not all were happy about her speaking up. The cruise line eventually found out about her complaints and notified her that the company "had received over a dozen formal complaints from residents regarding [her] continuous complaints and negativity."

They expressed that her complaints were significantly impacting the "morale and well-being of other passengers." Then, they told her,

"Given the overwhelming feedback, we must cancel your contract permanently to uphold the well-being and satisfaction of our community."

So, the woman was kicked off her dream cruise for affecting the well-being of other passengers by complaining too much. Although Phenix disagrees, she claims that she was never disrespectful or rude. Additionally, she told Unilad that she never participated in any "personal attacks" or posted anything publicly or on social media.

She admits that this has been very hard for her to talk about and that she now has to stay with her daughter while she creates a new plan of action for her life. While she was partially refunded, she is still waiting for the remaining amount to come through.

The cruise line had this to say, "Ms Phenix broke multiple terms and conditions and signed a non-disclosure agreement. The founding residents voted and agreed to uphold her suspension and we plan on respecting that decision. We have nothing else to comment on the ongoing dispute."

It seems like sometimes the squeaky wheel gets the oil, and sometimes it gets kicked off of the dream cruise.