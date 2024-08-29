Couple Spends Nearly $900,000 On Cruise, Still Haven't Left Port In Three Months

When thinking of a cruise, most people imagine a one —to two-week getaway. However, this group of avid travelers had a different type of excursion in mind. These cruise passengers spent nearly $900,000 on their cruise. It was set to be a lavish three-year cruise that would take them worldwide. The cruise was expected to visit 147 countries and 425 destinations. Sounds exciting! One little problem: the cruise still hasn't left port in three months.

Lavish Cruise Gone Wrong

When paying nearly $900,000, most people would expect exceptional service. So imagine their surprise when they board their luxury cruise only to be met with repeated issues. According to the LadBible, the ship has been "plagued with issues" since the beginning. Some of the issues that have kept this ship from leaving include "problems with the gearbox and rudders."

What are the passengers to do now that they haven't left port in three months? While passengers admit to the unfortunate situation, they are trying their best to make the most of it. During the day, the passengers are allowed to enjoy all of the cruise ship's amenities, including the swimming pool, theater, and gourmet restaurant. However, there is a catch. At night, all passengers need to depart the ship.

Now, they are stuck in the Northern Inish capital rather than the tropical islands they were promised, and they need to deboard each evening. While the company is paying for all of the passenger's hotel rooms, it is still a huge inconvenience.

Making The Most Of It

To top it all off, the weather has been quite dreary. One passenger told BBC, "I've never had so much use for my umbrella in my life, and I carry my raincoat everywhere I go." While some passengers are choosing to stay and enjoy the amenities on the ship, others, like Lanette and Johan Canen, are taking the opportunity to explore Europe.

The pair has become quite famous for sharing their adventures on Facebook. In a video, they shared their most recent trip to Croatia and the fun they had there. They then said the cruise ship crew has been working tirelessly to get the ship back on track. The crew feels immensely bad that the ship has not left port in three months.

However, passengers like this duo are making the most out of it. According to a Facebook post from Lanette yesterday, they hit another small bump. She wrote, "If all goes well, we should be boarding just a couple of days later! We've gone from 3000 critical items to just 3, so we are almost there." Best of luck to these two and all of this cruise ship's passengers.