The Aviation Industry Shares You Will No Longer Need This Item To Fly And I Don't Know How I Feel About It

The aviation industry is always shaking things up. In a way I get it. As technology progresses, so do they. Everyone remembers the process of implementing e-ticketing in the early 2000s. However, major changes don't happen as often in other industries because everything has to be consistent across the industry. Well, now they have agreed on a change. The aviation industry shocks people when they share the item you will no longer need to fly.

Aviation Industry Shares You No Longer Need This Item To Fly

Recently, the aviation industry shared some major changes, and honestly I don't know how I feel about them. When I think about what I need to board a plane two very important items come to mind: my passport and my boarding pass. Everything else is secondary.

Now, according to the NY Post, you may not need that boarding pass anymore to get onto your plane. Not in the physical sense at least. Instead, the industry is moving further into the digital era. The Post writes, "With the new policy, passengers can upload their passports and passport information to their phones and move through airports using just their face for identification."

The aviation industry expects these changes to be implemented within the next two to three years. When it is implemented checking in for your flight online, or at the airport ahead of time will be a thing of the past.

Why Are People So Hesitant?

With the length of airport check-in lines you would assume everyone would be on board with this change. So, why aren't they? Well, I know why I am hesitant. First and foremost, no one likes change. It doesn't matter what anyone says, having to adopt a new system and new way of being is always annoying, even if it is for the better.

However a more pressing issue, at least in my opinion, is the issue of security. Cyber-security is constantly having issues. I know people whose banking information was stolen off of their phones, now you want me to upload all of my passport details? That makes me feel...not very secure. Apparently I am not the only one who has these concerns.

Passengers will be given a "journey pass" which will be on their phones and contain all details about their flights. As well as all of the details about their passport. Additionally, check-in will now involve a face scan, "alerting the airline of their intention to fly." This will happen at bag drop off, for those with bags, or at the security checkpoints for those with just carry-ons.

Naturally, while people are thrilled at not having to handle eight different items or wait in line, they are not thrilled about their face and personal details being stored in a data base. However, the aviation industry assures people of its safety. They assured clients that " there would be no storing of information, removing the risk of data breaches. " Additionally, they are claiming that the "system has been developed to wipe passenger details within 15 seconds of contact at a 'touchpoint'."

When To Expect This

While this definitely seems plausible and like they are heading in that direction, it will not be immediate. It will take at least two to three years to implement. This is mainly because, as the NY Post explains, "The physical infrastructure of airports will have to be updated for the plan to work."

Airports will need to implement facial recognition technology as well as develop the ability to read a passport from a mobile device, rather than a person checking it. These advancements will take time. So for now, hold on to that boarding pass and make sure you check into your flight ahead of time.