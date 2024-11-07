Learn From Her Mistake: Woman Gets Banned Over Minor Passport Defect

When traveling internationally there is always a long checklist. Is your suitcase properly packed? Is it under the maximum weight? Did you pack enough underwear? Do you have your passport? Well, it turns out just having your passport may not be enough. You want to thoroughly inspect your passport so you don't end up like this woman who got banned over a minor passport defect.

What Minor Passport Defect Got This Woman Banned?

It doesn't matter how early you arrive for your flight, if your passport has this minor defect you are not boarding your flight. Amy Grundy went to her TikTok to share her unfortunate experience at the airport. As she was attempting to board her flight to Thailand for her incredible vacation, she was stopped and turned away by airport staff.

You may be wondering why. After a person makes it through security and is successfully at their gate it is typically smooth sailing. Well, she was turned away for a minor passport defect. She shared that she was denied access to the flight because she had a rip in one of the inside pages of her passport. However it wasn't just any page. No, this rip was on the page that is used to collect stamps.

You know, one of the pages in the back of the book where they stamp upon arrival to a country? She was told if she wanted to fly she would need to get an updated passport that was rip-free. Also, be warned, updating a passport is not the easiest feat in the world either.

The LADBible further elaborated that before the government replaces your passport they will want to know "how the damage occurred." So, if you have any plans of traveling this holiday season be sure to check you passport. Remember, any minor passport defect could stand between you and that dream holiday vacation.