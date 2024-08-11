Woman Has Vacation To Bahamas Ruined After She Allegedly Broke Her Ankle On JetBlue Seatbelt

Imagine you have a big trip for the Bahamas planned. You can't wait for that week of sunshine, fun, and relaxation. But you don't make it off the plane without injuring yourself. One woman is suing JetBlue claiming that the airline ruined her vacation before it even began.

According to the woman, she ended up breaking her leg while on a JetBlue flight. She said it was all thanks to a wayward seatbelt loop. As a result, she lost out on that dream vacation to the Bahamas that she had been looking forward to.

According to New York Post, the woman claims she broke her ankle and suffered deep vein injuries. Apparently, it happened on July 12, 2022.

59-year-old Maria Mistretta said she was on a JetBlue flight. She stood to go to the bathroom. That's when her leg got tangled with the seatbelt. She ended up falling on her back, injuring herself.

Fortunately, there was a nurse on board. The nurse checked the passenger for a concussion. Another passenger helped free her from the seatbelt and escort her back into her seat.

JetBlue Allegedly Didn't Help

According to The Mistrettas, the flight crew was less than helpful and didn't bother to assist the injured passenger. She asked the crew for both first aid as well as an ice pack. However, they told her, "Everything was packed up and inaccessible for the remainder of the [non-stop, three-hour] flight."

To make matters worse, the woman also claims JetBlue crew made her wait while the rest of the plane deboarded. She claims they then provided her with a wheelchair that was broken. It "lacked the proper support for her injured leg."

Now at their destination, the couple claims JetBlue personnel advised against calling emergency service in the Bahamas. They suggest the couple return to New York to get treatment there.

So the couple began a long and stressful process of booking a return flight. They also had to go through customs and security. They said they did this "without assistance, all in the same broken wheelchair that prohibited Maria Mistretta from properly elevating her leg."

A doctor diagnosed her with a broken ankle and deep vein thrombosis according to the lawsuit. They're seeking $170,000.