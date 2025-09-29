Texas Teacher Accused Of Feeding Sick Kitten To Classroom Snake: School Investigating

A Texas teacher is being investigated by the school district. Allegedly, she fed a sick kitten to a snake in her classroom.

The school district is investigating an Advanced Animal Science teacher at Alvord High School in Wise County. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) filed a complaint accusing her of feeding a sick kitten to a classroom snake. She allegedly told her students about it.

"According to the complaint, the educator brought in four kittens who were born to her own cat," PETA said in a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 23. "After the teacher fed one of the kittens to the snake, an upset student took home the other three kittens."

Those kittens also later died. According to PETA, the teacher told the student that she had another pregnant cat and planned to feed those kittens to the snakes she had at home.

Sick Kitten In Classroom

"PETA today sent an urgent letter to Alvord Independent School District Superintendent Randy Brown, urging him to immediately ban the use of live animals from classrooms in the district and investigate the teacher's alleged conduct," the organization said.

Following the complaint, Alvord Independent School District Superintendent Randy Brown confirmed the incident happened. He said the teacher "fed an ailing kitten to a snake before the start of the school day and outside the presence of students."

A concerned parent reported the incident to the police, but authorities decided to let the school handle the matter. The teacher "permitted a student, with parental consent, to take the remaining ailing kittens home," according to Brown.

Following the kitten incident, the teacher apologized and removed the snakes from the classroom. But PETA is calling for a police investigation into the incident.

"An educator who should be teaching her students empathy and respect for others is instead tearing newborn kittens from their mother and subjecting them to a painful, terrifying death in front of shocked and traumatized teenagers," said PETA Vice President Rachelle Owen. "Anyone who would demonstrate such cruel and disturbing behavior shouldn't be around children or animals."