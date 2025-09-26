Family Surprised To Find Venomous Snake Hiding In Pizza Delivery Box

Anchovies on pizza is already controversial, but a venomous snake, that's just a downright ridiculous topping? A family in Sippy Downs, Australia, discovered the shock of their lives when they found a reptile in their pizza box.

According to the snake catcher service called Snake Catcher Dan, the family discovered a snake in a to-go pizza box. They had dined on the pizza and left the box out to get rid of later. However, before they threw it into the trash, a red-bellied black snake decided to make the pizza box its home. Somehow, the reptile found its way into the home from outside.

It then slipped into the pizza box and got cozy. Fortunately, a family member saw the venomous snake slithering into the box. So the family didn't have any rude surprises when going for another slice of pepperoni. They quickly called the snake catcher to come help them out with their situation.

Snake In A Pizza Box

Fortunately, they did because it was a very venomous snake. Despite its venom, red-bellied black snakes are very common and cause a number of bites in Australia every year. However, they're generally peaceful unless cornered. Still, that hasn't stopped its reputation from growing. Fortunately, the snake catcher was able to easily remove the pizza box and reptile from the home.

Things could have easily ended up worse though if a family member didn't see the venomous snake pass into the box. The snake catcher hooked the snake using a pole, but he actually removed the reptile using his bare hands. Instead of a pizza box, the snake catcher plans to drop the critter off somewhere more appropriate.

He said the animal appeared to be healthy.

"Definitely not the biggest snake, but it sure is healthy," the snake catcher said. "You definitely don't want them in the house."