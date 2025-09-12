Alabama Man Lucky To Be Alive After Venomous Snake Surprises Him On Trail

An Alabama man had quite an eventful time on a trail. He was bitten by a venomous snake while hiking late last week.

Tyler Roach and his father had been hiking in the Sipsey Wilderness on September 4. He said he felt a sharp pain and glanced down to see a venomous snake had bitten him.

In his GoFundMe, he describes what happened.

He wrote, "On September 4th of this year, I was out hiking in the Sipsey Wilderness with my father when I experienced one of every hiker's worst fears. I felt a sharp pain in my left calf, turned to look, and saw a large Copperhead biting down on my leg. We were in an area with no cell phone coverage, leaving us with no option other than to hike out, a hike I ultimately would not be able to complete."

Venomous Snake

It was a nightmare. Roach and his father tried to hike out of the forest but Roach wasn't able to complete the hike. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office came to his rescue after he began "experiencing symptoms including vomiting, swelling, and abdominal pain"

Roach explained, "It would end up taking over twelve agencies and groups of amazing and selfless individuals more than ten hours to get me to safety. Roughly ten hours after being bitten, I would be carried via MedAir to the hospital to receive treatment. I was out of the woods, but the fight was far from over."

Unfortunately, he experienced an allergic reaction to the antivenom.

He continued, "After facing allergic reactions to antivenin, extreme dehydration, severe muscle damage, and the threat of kidney failure, I am finally able to start physical therapy five days later. The doctors say that things are looking up, but the road to recovery will be a very long and slowly progressing one, leaving me unsure of when I will be able to return to work with estimates in several months."

The venomous snake has left him with a long road to recovery ahead. It will be a while before he's fully recovered from his brush with death.