Startled Man Find Venomous Copperhead In Washing Machine, Barely Avoids Getting Bit

A startled Virginia man got more than he bargained for while doing laundry at his apartment. He ended up coming face to face with a venomous copperhead in his washing machine.

According to Virginia Wildlife Management and Control, wildlife handlers had to remove the copperhead from the building. They responded to a call about the venomous snake at the apartment building. The man found the serpent on top of his washer and dryer while he was doing laundry. "Tuesday evening and we're out getting a #venomous #copperhead off of a young man's washer & dryer, at an apartment complex, out in #Chester, #Virginia!... We never know what we're gonna get called out to!" Virginia Wildlife Management and Control posted about the job on Facebook.

According to officials, the man also barely managed to avoid getting bit by the snake. The encounter also left him feeling traumatized. The man said he had just managed to jump away from the copperhead's reach. At the time, the man also had no idea he was tangoing with a venomous snake. Wildlife management later informed him how lucky he was.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Man Find Copperhead

"He was almost bitten. He was traumatized," Virginia Wildlife Management owner Rich Perry told the outlet. Wildlife officials found the snake on a pile of clothes on top of the dryer. They managed to remove the snake, which measured two feet, from the laundry. Perry also recorded a video of the copperhead in the laundry room.

"I don't even believe this, and I've been doing this for many, many years," Perry said. So how did the snake end up in the laundry room? Well, Virginia Wildlife Management also has your answer. In an update on social media, they revealed an open hole on the outside of the apartment building. The snake managed to slither its way inside.

They wrote, "Good morning everyone, here's the answer to your question about how the venomous copperhead entered the young man's bedroom and ended up on his washer and dryer."

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the encounter. That being said, the Virginia man will probably look twice next time he folds his undergarments.