Tennessee Man Dies After Getting Bit By Rattlesnake While Hiking

A Tennessee man has died after getting bitten by a rattlesnake. He had been hiking at a state park when he encountered the deadly snake. Sadly, the snake bit him, injecting venom into his bloodstream.

The incident happened last Friday, August 8. Emergency personnel with the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency tried to save the unidentified man. But sadly, he succumbed to his injuries before proper treatment could be given to him. He had been hiking about a half mile down a trail at Savage Gulf State Park. That's when he encountered the rattlesnake, which bit him.

According to witnesses, the hiker grabbed the rattlesnake with his bare hands. The snake then bit him. According to eyewitnesses, it's believed to be a timber rattlesnake. Overall, those types of snakes are pretty rare, making this situation even more of a tragedy. The snake is very venomous with its bites considered a medical emergency.

Death By Rattlesnake

"Though it may strike if necessary, the timber rattlesnake is more docile than other members of its family and is more likely to stay coiled or stretched out, motionless when encountered in the wild," according to a post on the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute. "Like other vipers, the timber rattlesnake is venomous with venom potent enough to kill a human. A timber rattlesnake bite is a medical emergency."

Emergency responders attempted CPR to try to save the man's life on the way to the hospital. However, he ultimately died before medical attention could be given to him.

"The family of the individual will be in our thoughts and prayers," said Grundy County EMA Director Matthew Griffith. Griffith says that he encourages others to keep their distance from snakes and to "be mindful of wildlife and the dangers that some wildlife may pose." In this case, that didn't happen.

"If you encounter a snake, simply remain calm and do not attempt to handle it," the official added. "If bitten, seek immediate medical attention."

Although death by rattlesnake is rare, it does happen. Don't become one of those unfortunate victims.