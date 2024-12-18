Someone Put A Box Of Puppies With A Shipping Label At A Bus Stop

The Springfield Police Department in Oregon discovered something at odds with the current holiday cheer. They discovered a box of puppies with a shipping label at a bus stop. Additionally, these puppies that were taped inside of the box were left with no food, water, or ways to keep warm in the harsh winter weather. What kind of monster abandons a box full of puppies? Especially during the frigid winter months?

Box Of Puppies Found At Bus Stop In Oregon

On December 5, 2024 a local community member noticed a large box near a bus stop on 54th Street, according to a Springfield Police Department Facebook post. Upon hearing strange noises coming from the box, the local decided to investigate. Inside of the box, they found six adorable puppies that were only several weeks old. Springfield Animal Control was called and took possession of the puppies. Later, they were transported to Greenhill Humane Society. Once the puppies were safe, a more in-depth investigation was done on the box. After all, police wanted to know who was responsible for this heinous act. The Facebook post read, "It was discovered that the box had been taped completely closed without any ventilation, food, water, or attempt to keep the puppies warm. Additionally, the box was marked with a shipping label indicating the address of one 'Jeff Dugger.'"

Why would a person who is committing such an act leave any trace of themselves? Was it negligence or on purpose? No one knows, however now Jeff Dugger is the prime suspect connected to the case. To further implicate him, "It was discovered that Dugger had also called Greenhill roughly 24 hours before the puppies were found and threatened to dispose of them if GHS did not take them 'immediately.'" Honestly, who hates puppies that much?

Puppies Saved And Man Is Punished

PEOPLE Magazine shared that Kelly Fleischmann, Greenhill Humane Society's community engagement manager, shared great news about the status of the puppies. She stated, "We're delighted to be able to say those puppies are thriving." Yet, what happened to the cruel man who abandoned that box of puppies at the bus stop? Mr. Dugger was charged with six counts of Animal Abandoment —Cruelty, one for each of those adorable little puppies' lives.