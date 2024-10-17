Meet Tiger Woofs, Roary McIlroy, and Betsy Jawls — Puppies Named After Golf Legends Rescued From Certain Death In Woods

Meet Tiger Woofs, Roary McIlroy, and Betsy Jawls. A Good Samaritan stumbled upon a horrible sight — a Great Dane mom and her litter of puppies all alone in the woods. The dogs appeared emaciated and probably wouldn't have survived. However, that wasn't the end of their story.

The Stray Rescue of St. Louis posted on Facebook about the remarkable story. They wrote, "Imagine walking through the woods and stumbling upon....a pile of puppies! Then a very skinny mama, doing everything she can to avoid eye contact with you," the organization wrote alongside photos of the emaciated mother dog and her pile of pups.

Fortunately for the Great Dane, the Good Samaritan managed to gather all the dogs and put them into their car, rescuing them from the woods. Afterward, they contacted the organization asking for help for the animals.

"I receive text messages, phone calls, and Facebook messages daily, asking for help. The rate at which animals are being let down is an alarming pace. When I received the photo of a skinny Great Dane mother, all of her ribs showing, and a pile of her puppies in the woods, I said YES! We will find a foster home for her," Cassady Caldwell, the CEO of the Stray Rescue of St. Louis, told People.

"The Good Samaritan that stumbled upon these puppies made it their mission to get them to safety. The mom was so fearful, but they didn't give up," she added.

Golf Great Pups Like Tiger Woofs Find Home

Cadwell said that the organization decided to name the Great Dane and her pups after golf legends since they arrived on the day of the organization's golf tournament. Meet Ricky Howler, Roary McIlroy, Tiger Woofs, Graeme McHowel, Betsy Jawls, Inbee Bark, Doggie Pepper, Louis Puggs, Arnold Pawmer, and Woofy Austin. Of course, don't forget about their Mary, Queen of Scots.

Stray Rescue of St. Louis took in Mary and all 10 puppies and worked to find them a foster family.