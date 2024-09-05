Three German Shepherd Puppies Rescued From California Dumpster

An employee helped save three lives yesterday on what would have otherwise been a routine shift. When walking past a dumpster, they discovered three abandoned German shepherd puppies. Luckily, they were found just in time, and these three German shepherd puppies were removed from the California dumpster and given a fresh start. Thank goodness to the individual who heard these poor babies crying and rescued these German shepherd puppies.

Three German Shepherd Puppies Recused

The image above shows the box in which these poor puppies were found. These adorable puppies were found hungry and thirsty at a business park in California on September 1. News of this sad find was shared on a local Facebook page that helps lost pets in the La Verne and San Dimas areas.

The post explained that while an employee found and rescued the German shepherd puppies, they could not keep them. The post read, "Unfortunatley, the employee cannot help because he himself lives in a motel and has no transportation."

Luckily, Carolyn Castro, an admin for the Lost Pets Facebook Group, picked up the puppies. After her assistance, the post was updated.

"**Pawsome News!** I'm thrilled to announce that the dogs are safe and sound, thanks to the incredible efforts of *Carolyn* and the amazing people at *Village Mutt*! A huge thank you to everyone for your unwavering support and concern. These beautiful pups have been rescued and are now in loving hands. "

Good Samaritan To The Rescue

Thanks to Carolyn's efforts, the puppies are thriving. While she admits she needs someone with a "larger area and kennel to foster them," she has been taking great care of the German shepherd puppies since she rescued them. She is caring for the puppies and is getting them the medical attention that they need.

Additionally, she is also doing some detective work. She has been checking surveillance footage in the area of the business park where these poor puppies were dumped. She is trying to uncover who abandoned these fur babies in the dumpster. We hope that she can find who is responsible and that these furbabies get their perfect forever home that they deserve.