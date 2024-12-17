Sleep Tight And Don't Let The Bed Snakes Bite? Woman Gets Bitten By Snake Hiding In Bed

We've all heard the saying "Sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." While it is typically just a cutesy bedtime phrase for children, apparently things that bite really do reside in our beds. At least that was the case for one woman. As she was fluffing her pillows, a woman gets bitten by a snake that was hiding in her bed.

Woman Gets Bitten By Snake Hiding In Her Bed

An Oklahoma woman got the surprise of her life the other day when she found a snake hiding in her bed. She was just casually fluffing her pillows and getting ready to turn in for the evening. In the process of her fluffing, she noticed a snake that had made itself quite comfortable under one of the pillows. She froze in fear and unfortunately the woman was bitten by the snake before she could safely move out of the way. The woman, Donna Bratschun, shared her surprise with a local news station, KOKI. "It's one thing for it to get into your house," she argued. "It's another thing for it to find your bed, climb your bed, and cuddle under your pillow."

Bratschun has a point. Depending on where you live, finding snakes in your toilet, plumbing, or garage is not uncommon. However, most people assume that their beds are safe. A wildlife expert told PEOPLE Magazine that the snake was probably seeking refuge from the cold weather.

What Happened After The Woman Was Bitten By The Snake?

After the pain and fear, Bratschun admitted that she wasn't sure what to do. She was unaware of the species of snake so she had no way of knowing whether or not she needed to seek medical attention. Luckily, her husband seemed more knowledgable on the matter. Using thick gloves and a container, he safely removed the reptile from their room. Additionally, he concluded that the snake was most-likely a bully snake — a common and non venomous snake in Oklahoma. She has a nagging suspicion that this slithering serpent snuck into her home on one of the plants she and her family brought in for the winter over Thanksgiving.

I know one thing for certain now. I a will always be checking under my pillow before I lay my head down to rest from now on.