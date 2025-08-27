Talk about a jaw-dropping moment. Scientists were surprised to discover a one-of-a-kind bright orange shark off the coast of Costa Rica. Discover what gives this shark its rare pigmentation.

Scientists Surprised To Discover Bright Orange Shark

When studying sharks, there is always something new and exciting to learn. However, I doubt any of the researchers and scientists anticipated finding a bright orange shark when they went out to sea. The NY Post shares some details about this incredibly rare encounter. The shark was found "during a fishing trip in Costa Rica's Tortuguero National Park in August 2024." The bright orange shark had colors resembling those of a koi fish and amazed all who beheld it. Like proper researchers, the team photographed and documented the experience before releasing the shark back into the wild.

Scientists believe that the shark has not one, but two genetic conditions that alter its pigmentation. While nurse sharks are common in Costa Rica's waters, this is the first time that a bright orange shark has been seen. Scientists believe that the shark was born with xanthism, which the NY Post shares is "the loss of darker pigmentation and makes lighter ones like oranges and yellows more prominent." Additionally, they also believe the shark has albinism. With albinism, the body's melanin production is disrupted, and physical features often appear white. The reasons scientists believe this shark has this condition are that its eyes were all white, with "no visible irises."

Additionally, scientists have suggested that environmental factors may have contributed to this shark's unique pigmentation. Factors such as inbreeding, stress, and hormonal imbalance could all affect the shark in this way. Now, they wonder how the bright orange shark's color will affect its lifespan. Clearly, it lacks the same camouflage ability as its counterparts. Only time will tell how this shark survives in the wild. Although, so far it seems to have been doing just fine.