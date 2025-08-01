Scientists Are Making Rhinos Radioactive In An Attempt To Stop Poaching

Poaching has been a problem for many years now. No matter how many times it is banned or proven harmful, some people don't seem to care. However, scientists are getting creative now in their attempts to put poaching to an end. Now, they are making rhinos radioactive in an attempt to stop poaching once and for all.

How Radioactive Rhinos May Stop Poaching Once And For All

Poachers have gone after rhinos for a long time due to their horns. Not only do many Asian countries use their horns in traditional medicines, but they are also seen as status symbols. Despite laws against or limiting poaching, people continue to hunt down these creatures for their horns. However, now, scientists may have a solution to that problem.

The NY Post shares exactly how scientists are sticking it to these poachers. Ironically, it involves the rhinos' sought-after pointy horns. They share, "A South African university launched an anti-poaching campaign Thursday." The aim of this campaign is "to inject the horns of rhinos with radioactive isotopes that it says are harmless for the animals but can be detected by customs agents." This seems like a win-win situation.

While the animal is not harmed, poachers would be easily caught with the horn. Although that does not necessarily stop them from killing the animal in the first place, it would hopefully make the poacher think twice before acting on their desire. After all, I wouldn't want to mess with a rhino in the first place, let alone a radioactive one. This is particularly true if the poacher is acting illegally, as the radioactive horn is likely to get them caught when they smuggle it through customs.

How The Project Is Working

Currently, the University of the Witwatersrand, nuclear energy officials, and conservationists are all working together in an attempt to stop poaching. They have called this endeavor the Rhisotop Project. So far, five rhinos have been injected, and they hope to continue working up to a mass injection. The aim here is to protect the rapidly declining rhino population.

Prior to these five wild rhinos becoming radioactive, 20 rhinos at a sanctuary were injected last year. Due to the positive results scientists saw there, they decided to test it in the wild. The NY Post shares, "The radioactive isotopes, even at low levels, can be recognized by radiation detectors at airports and borders, leading to the arrest of poachers and traffickers."

Additionally, as previously stated, multiple tests have confirmed that these injections are not harmful to the animals. So, all around, it seems like making these rhinos radioactive could be the perfect thing to stop poaching once and for all.