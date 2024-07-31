Four Elk Killed in Suspected Poaching Incident at Redwood Park

Officials are asking for the public’s help after finding four elk shot to death earlier this month in Redwood National and State Park.

Wildlife officials are asking for the public's help after finding four elk shot to death earlier this month in Redwood National and State Park. According to Tuesday's news release, the assistance will help with the ongoing investigation into the poaching of the animals.

Officials say they received a report about the elk on July 21. Although the government allows elk hunting on some public land, both federal and state laws prohibit it in Redwood Park.

An investigation by authorities revealed that the shooter used lead shot to kill the elk. The findings raised further alarms as ammunition constructed with lead projectiles tends to poison the endangered California condor and other scavengers.

An image shared with the announcement shows three of the four elk dead in a grassy field. Besides being dead, the carcasses appear to be fully intact, so it's unclear the motives behind the killings.

Elk in Redwood National and State Park

According to the announcement, seven elk herds roam the 133,000 acres spanning the national and state lands. Within those herds, the elk populations amount to approximately 1,000. Additionally, Redwood is home to the Roosevelt elk, the largest of the six recognized subspecies of elk in North America.

In a factsheet about the species, the National Park Service explained that Roosevelt elk nearly went extinct as populations dropped to about 15 in 1925. Since then, the park and surrounding area has become a haven for the animals to thrive.

"Roosevelt elk in California persist today only in Humboldt and Del Norte Counties and western Siskiyou County," officials said in a statement. "Tourists from all over the world and Californians alike enjoy the opportunity to see Roosevelt elk within their historical home range at Redwood National and State Parks."

"Park rangers are committed to protecting these amazing animals and urge the public to help them in this effort," officials added.

The Park Service is asking anyone with information about the poaching incident to call 707-465-7751. You could also submit anonymous tips to the state at 1-888-334-CalTIP or NPS at 707-765-7353.